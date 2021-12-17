-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Chris Kirschner: Clint Capela (non-COVID illness) is no…
December 17, 2021 | 6:11 pm EST Update
Lakers officially sign Isaiah Thomas
Kyle Goon: Lakers confirm Isaiah Thomas has been signed to a 10-day contract via a hardship waiver. He’ll be available tonight, wearing No. 31.
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Romeo Langford will start in Al Horford’s place tonight. Forced into the smaller lineup. “It felt like we got hit hard with our 4s.” All of the Celtics in health and safety protocols are power forwards. And Dennis Schroder is out with a non-COVID illness.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets center Christian Wood upgraded to questionable to play in Detroit tomorrow. He missed the past two games with tendinitis in his left knee. Guard Armoni Brooks is questionable with a sore left ankle.
Ira Winderman: Heat assistant coach Malik Allen has been named to Villanova’s athletic Hall of Fame.
Nets Daily: Clara Wu Tsai and Meek Mill, and REFORM CEO Robert Rooks will team up with the Nets and Liberty to host a special VIP experience at Barclays Center on Saturday for 25 children from community-based organizations focused on supporting mothers currently or formerly incarcerated.