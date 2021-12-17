Sarah K. Spencer: “He was feeling a little under the weather this morning, but he’s available,” Nate McMillan says of Clint Capela, who was listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness but will be available
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 17, 2021 | 9:10 pm EST Update
Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins said health and safety is #1 priority, and his team will be prepared for whatever happens. They are playing well, but they won’t let the “what if’s” creep into their minds to derail them. They are going to stay relentless in focus, like last year in the pause
Kings sign Justin Robinson to 10-day contract
Sean Cunningham: Kings have officially signed Justin Robinson to a 10 day contract, formerly of Virginia Tech who spent time with the Wizards and Bucks before that.
Sean Cunningham: Hearing Justin Robinson will be available for the Kings tonight, fresh off signing his 10 day contract with Sacramento.
Cody Taylor: Final: Heat 115, Magic 105 Max Strus: 32 points, 7 rebounds Gabe Vincent: 27 points Franz Wagner: 27 points Gary Harris: 20 points
Dane Moore: Frank Vogel on what changes without Anthony Edwards for the Timberwolves: “The guy had 10 3s last game, so it really changes things.” But Vogel said it was Towns and Russell who hurt the Lakers last time they played.
Rod Boone: James Borrego said he doesn’t have a set number of minutes in mind for LaMelo tonight. “He’s 20,” Borrego said. “I’ll be aware. I’m watching him. I don’t want to run him into the ground his first one out. He hasn’t played in a while, so I’ve got to be careful there.”
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Romeo Langford is out with neck pain after that elbow from Andrew Wiggins. Boston is now down seven players, including four rotation guys.