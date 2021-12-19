Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said this all happened within the hour so he didn’t know of a contingency plan for getting Mays/Cooper/Johnson back quite yet. “I don’t think they’ll be able to get here tonight.”
December 19, 2021 | 4:52 pm EST Update
Alvin Gentry doing 'spectacular' following COVID-19 diagnosis
James Ham: According to Doug Christie, Alvin Gentry is doing “spectacular.” Not sure when he’ll be back, but he’s doing well.
Lauren Rosen: The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official: The team has signed Myles Powell to a two-way contract. Powell will wear no. 5.
Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is questionable still vs Detroit tonight He’s going to go through his pregame routine, then they will make a decision from there @5ReasonsSports
December 19, 2021 | 3:20 pm EST Update
Shabazz Muhammad joining G League for showcase
Marc Stein: Former lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad is joining @NBAGrandRapids for the @nbagleague Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say. Muhammad thus teams with Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers and Coach Jason Terry against the G League Ignite tonight. More: marcstein.Substack.com