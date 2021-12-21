Sarah K. Spencer: Symptoms for Trae Young, the two additional Hawks players in protocols and the three Tier 1 team personnel members are so far mild to asymptomatic, per source, so that’s at least some good news that no one is feeling very ill.
Shams Charania: Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. says KCP tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday evening. The Wizards just recently returned from a West Coast road trip.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA told Christmas Day teams to be prepared for game times to shift as late as Dec. 24 with a priority on filling the ABC windows of 2:30 PM ET, 5 PM and 8 PM, according to memo shared with the 10 teams playing on Saturday.
Mark Murphy: Udoka on why COVID has flipped coaching on its head: "Different than injury or illness as far as (having) a sense of when guys will be back, or if they’ll be out. This is different. You’re almost holding your breath on a daily basis based on test results."
Fourteen fans were ejected from Saturday night’s Raptors win over the Golden State Warriors after failing to abide by masking protocols at Scotiabank Arena. Twenty-five fans received warnings about proper mask-wearing requirements, and more than half of those fans were eventually asked to leave the building, according to a spokesperson from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Raptors’ parent company.
There were staff members, dressed in bright green shirts adorned with the words “mask compliance,” on hand at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday to make sure fans were following the protocols. Those who didn’t were first given a warning, in the form of a yellow card, before they were tossed.
Jovan Buha: Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy and Avery Bradley traveled back to LA from Dallas on Saturday evening, per the team.
Shams Charania: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins has entered health and safety protocols.
Dane Moore: Josh Okogie is in health and safety protocols, TImberwolves say
Tommy Beer: 65 players have been forced to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols this week: pic.twitter.com/V9FQPWKBus
James Ham: According to Doug Christie, Alvin Gentry is doing "spectacular." Not sure when he'll be back, but he's doing well.
Ryan McDonough: Unfortunately, NBA Front Offices are currently spending most of their time dealing with issues related to Covid Their players are entering the protocols rapidly, NBA games are getting postponed and scouting calendars are being disrupted as college and G League games get canceled
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans-Philadephia has been postponed, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: There's optimism the Sixers will be able to resume play in Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN.
Enes Kanter Freedom: How many @NBA players have to test positive for the league to postpone the season?
Shams Charania: The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak.
Shams Charania: The NBA will likely postpone multiple games today, including Nets-Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Mike Trudell: While he remains out with a bone bruise in his right knee, Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, and is back with the team in Chicago.
Rob Schaefer: DeMar DeRozan on return: “Physically, conditioning-wise, I think I’ll be fine.” Said he’s been in gym late trying to get wind and timing back
Kristian Winfield: I checked with the league, and Kyrie Irving does not need consecutive negative COVID tests on 5 straight days. He only needs negative tests 2 days in a row to join the Nets as a part-time player, even if unvaxxed.
Shams Charania: Mavericks‘ Reggie Bullock has entered health and safety protocols, team says.
Eric Nehm: Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight's game vs. Cavaliers. (1/2 tweets) OUT (health and safety protocols): Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis OUT: Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension), Brook Lopez (back)
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland’s Evan Mobley has entered Covid protocols, team says.
Tommy Beer: 50 NBA players have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols over the past six days. 50. That’s more than 11% of all players in the entire league.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Another Knick in Covid protocols, per team: Miles McBride.
In the wake of dozens of players being sidelined in the league's health and safety protocols, and with looming concerns leaguewide about more games being halted, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are discussing a plan that would require teams decimated by COVID to sign additional replacement players, league sources tell ESPN.
On an NBA Board of Governors call Friday, there was an overwhelming sentiment among NBA owners to do whatever is necessary to avoid postponements and cancellations this season, league sources said. In the backdrop of that view, the outlines of a plan regarding replacement players were approved by the Board of Governors during a meeting Friday, league sources said.
It went down exactly two weeks ago during what was supposed to be a relaxing, much needed three-day break in between games. LaMelo Ball just knew something was amiss. “I was about to eat some dinner,” the Charlotte Hornets point guard said Friday. “I’m like, ‘Hold on. It’s cold as hell.’ And then I’m asking people like, ‘Are y’all cold?’ They are like, ‘Nah, I’m not cold. You are trippin.’ ”
Their reaction meant Ball’s body started giving him hints about what was next. “I’m like, ‘Ahh, s—,’ ” Ball said. “And then that night right there, that’s when it hit. I took like nine showers because I’d go to sleep for like 30 minutes, wake up and be sweating. And I’d go shower. Then I’d go to bed, be cold as hell and wake up, take a hot shower.”
Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins said health and safety is #1 priority, and his team will be prepared for whatever happens. They are playing well, but they won't let the "what if's" creep into their minds to derail them. They are going to stay relentless in focus, like last year in the pause
Jamal Collier: The Bulls have been cleared to return to practice tomorrow. It’ll be their first team activity since last Saturday’s game against the Heat
Jovan Buha: Frank Vogel on the craziness of today: “You gotta just roll with the punches.” Vogel said he thought Russell Westbrook wouldn’t play today, but he is. He thought Malik Monk was going to play, but he isn’t. Then he took a nap and woke up to the news that Austin Reaves was out.
Marc J. Spears: Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball has been upgraded and will be available to play tonight at Portland.
Jason Anderson: Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says Alvin Gentry is in good spirits. Gentry FaceTimed with the team again today. Christie said he couldn't comment when asked if other members of the coaching staff will be out tonight vs. the Grizzlies.
Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins is here. He said these are definitely "unique times around the league" -- the unknown that a lot of the league had to deal with the past 2 seasons. They're trying to trust the experts to keep everyone safe. They got to be prepared until they say the game is off
Dane Moore: Chris Finch says both Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, who are in the health and safety protocols, are asymptomatic and did not participate in shoot-around this morning, so they were not exposed to any teammates
Sean Cunningham: Doug Christie says players and staff dealing with COVID-19 are all doing well fortunately and in good spirits. Doug says he’s looking forward to the difficult challenge of facing adversity shorthanded.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: After the first case of COVID, a team would be permitted to add a 10-day player, but after a second, third and fourth case, teams would be required to add a 10-day player. Teams would be limited to three replacement players. Salaries wouldn’t count against cap or tax.
The All-Star point guard's return isn't expected to happen quickly. Irving has to test negative on five successive days before he can rejoin the Nets. Once he returns, Irving has to test every day as an unvaccinated player.
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Romeo Langford will start in Al Horford’s place tonight. Forced into the smaller lineup. “It felt like we got hit hard with our 4s.” All of the Celtics in health and safety protocols are power forwards. And Dennis Schroder is out with a non-COVID illness.
Shams Charania: Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have risen 3%, 8% and 4% from a week ago, according the CDC. But the overwhelming majority of NBA players who have had COVID are asymptomatic with a few experiencing mild symptoms, according to a person familiar with the cases. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.
Anthony Chiang: Magic also just placed Mo Bamba in health and safety protocols. He’s the fifth Magic player to enter protocols in the last 24 hours. But Magic signing four Lakeland Magic players via 10-day hardship exemptions to have enough tonight vs. Heat.
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (return from H&S Protocols) has been upgraded to probable following the teams shootaround prior to tonight’s game at POR #AllFly
December 21, 2021 | 7:29 pm EST Update
Luka Doncic back on Thursday?
Tim MacMahon: Mavs hope Luka Doncic will return Thursday vs. Bucks. Jason Kidd said Doncic has worked on conditioning as much as possible during five-game absence, but it’a been difficult due to sore ankle and lack of practice.
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota.
Tim MacMahon: Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Clippers announced they’ve signed Moses Wright to a 10-day under the COVID hardship rule.
December 21, 2021 | 6:45 pm EST Update
Lakers release Chaundee Brown
Jovan Buha: The Lakers waived Chaundee Brown to create a two-way roster spot for Mason Jones, league sources tell @TheAthletic.