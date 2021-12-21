Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has entered the league’s Covid protocols too, sources tell ESPN. The Hawks are potentially without him, Trae Young and Gallinari on Christmas Day vs. the Knicks.
December 21, 2021 | 7:29 pm EST Update
Luka Doncic back on Thursday?
Tim MacMahon: Mavs hope Luka Doncic will return Thursday vs. Bucks. Jason Kidd said Doncic has worked on conditioning as much as possible during five-game absence, but it’a been difficult due to sore ankle and lack of practice.
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Minnesota.
Tim MacMahon: Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Clippers announced they’ve signed Moses Wright to a 10-day under the COVID hardship rule.
December 21, 2021 | 6:45 pm EST Update
Lakers release Chaundee Brown
Jovan Buha: The Lakers waived Chaundee Brown to create a two-way roster spot for Mason Jones, league sources tell @TheAthletic.