It went down exactly two weeks ago during what was supposed to be a relaxing, much needed three-day break in between games. LaMelo Ball just knew something was amiss. “I was about to eat some dinner,” the Charlotte Hornets point guard said Friday. “I’m like, ‘Hold on. It’s cold as hell.’ And then I’m asking people like, ‘Are y’all cold?’ They are like, ‘Nah, I’m not cold. You are trippin.’