6 hours ago via Scott Soshnick @ Sportico
Some of the team’s minority partners were approached recently by principal owner Tony Ressler, who asked if they were interested in selling all or some of their holdings, according to one of the people, who was granted anonymity because the matter is private. It’s unclear how big the stake is—firms are allowed to buy up to 20% of NBA franchises.

