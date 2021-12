Chris Fedor on Collin Sexton’s free agency: Part of the reason why the Cavaliers in the Collin Sexton discussions went the way they did is, from the very beginning, they were looking at it saying, “We’re okay if this goes into restricted free agency.” Restricted free agency is built in to protect us from making a decision that’s not in the best interest of the organization financially. Members of the organization that I talked to leading into those conversations were able to rattle off the teams with projected cap space for this coming summer like it was their own phone number. There were like four. It could’ve grown to six. What I kept hearing was, “Which one of those four teams are going to give him a big offer in restricted free agency that we’re not going to match? Which one of those teams is going to take Collin from us?”