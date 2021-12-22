Michael Scotto: (Former Nets coach) Kenny Atkinson always said Jarrett Allen’s ceiling would be in between a Clint Capela and Rudy Gobert type of player. I think this year, we’re starting to see that metamorphosis. Where the Cavaliers stand in the East, I think, they’re almost owed a representative in the Eastern Conference. To me, if you’re going to pick one Cleveland Cavalier that absolutely should be in the All-Star Game, in my opinion, it would be Allen right now.
