USA Today Sports

Michael Scotto: (Former Nets coach) Kenny Atkinson alwa…

1 hour ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto: (Former Nets coach) Kenny Atkinson always said Jarrett Allen’s ceiling would be in between a Clint Capela and Rudy Gobert type of player. I think this year, we’re starting to see that metamorphosis. Where the Cavaliers stand in the East, I think, they’re almost owed a representative in the Eastern Conference. To me, if you’re going to pick one Cleveland Cavalier that absolutely should be in the All-Star Game, in my opinion, it would be Allen right now.

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 22, 2021 | 6:58 am EST Update

Caris LeVert and Joe Harris names to watch for Cleveland?

They also have a first-round pick that they may be more willing to give up because it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a high lottery pick the way that many people predicted coming into this year. They may be willing to part with that with some protections and something along those lines. Caris LeVert is a name to watch there. I think if the Brooklyn Nets decide that they want to make some changes, Joe Harris is somebody the Cavaliers would be very interested in. Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic fits the bill as well.
1 hour ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 43 more rumors
Chris Fedor on Collin Sexton’s free agency: Part of the reason why the Cavaliers in the Collin Sexton discussions went the way they did is, from the very beginning, they were looking at it saying, “We’re okay if this goes into restricted free agency.” Restricted free agency is built in to protect us from making a decision that’s not in the best interest of the organization financially. Members of the organization that I talked to leading into those conversations were able to rattle off the teams with projected cap space for this coming summer like it was their own phone number. There were like four. It could’ve grown to six. What I kept hearing was, “Which one of those four teams are going to give him a big offer in restricted free agency that we’re not going to match? Which one of those teams is going to take Collin from us?”
1 hour ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, ,

Michael Scotto on Collin Sexton’s future: It seemed like in talking with others around the league outside the organization, they always felt Cleveland would have to break up Darius Garland and Collin Sexton because they can’t keep paying all these guys with luxury tax implications. Some executives view Collin Sexton as a high-end sixth man type of player, maybe in a Jordan Clarkson role as a combo guard that can score off the bench.
1 hour ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Collin Sexton Free Agency
Chris Fedor on Kevin Love trade talks: In terms of trades, Kevin jokes all the time that he’s been in trade rumors since the moment he arrived in Cleveland back in 2014 from the Timberwolves. The Cavaliers stayed firm over the last couple of years that they were not going to attach a first-round pick or salary dump him. They said to everybody around the league, willing to listen, “We believe Kevin can be an asset. We’re going to try and get the most out of Kevin rather than just salary dumping him and giving up an asset just to move on from him. That doesn’t benefit us.”
1 hour ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home