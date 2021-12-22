More on Coronavirus
Orlando Magic PR: The following players for the @OrlandoMagic will be out tonight at Atlanta due to NBA Health & Safety Protocols: - Mo Bamba - Ignas Brazdeikis - R.J. Hampton - Mychal Mulder - Terrence Ross - Moritz Wagner
But I've heard little surprise expressed in the Showcase crowds about the league's push to try to grit through the winter months as seen in 2020-21. The NBA did not bake flexibility into this season's schedule like it did last season by releasing only a first-half schedule for starters, so the desire to limit the number of game postponements that require second-half solutions by any means necessary was somewhat expected.
Adrian Wojnarowski: G-League players leaving Las Vegas to sign hardship exemptions to join NBA teams are eligible to play immediately, but must return negative tests for five consecutive days upon joining the new team, according to a memo obtained by ESPN. Those rules apply to vaccinated players.
Gerald Bourguet: In response to rising cases, Monty Williams said Chris Paul addressed the Suns as a team about what they all can do to do their part in minimizing the spread of COVID and keeping each other safe
Tim MacMahon: Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said.
Eric Nehm: On the Bucks' first injury report for tomorrow's game against the Rockets, Wesley Matthews is no longer in the health and safety protocols.
Quinton Mayo: Wizards SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols after a positive test, is asymptomatic per source.
Rob Schaefer: Adam Silver says on ESPN that NBA player pool is around 97 percent vaccinated, 65 percent boosted. League would like to get boosted number near vaccinated number
Adrian Wojnarowski: Adam Silver tells @Malika Andrews that the Omicron variant constitutes 90 percent of the league's cases now. "Beyond dominant," he said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers F Ed Davis has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Cleveland has eight players in protocols, but traveled to Boston today and is expected to play vs. the Celtics on Wednesday. Cleveland's added two replacements and likely will add another.
Kevin Chouinard: Adam Silver, on ESPN: "No plans right now to pause the season."
Eric Koreen: On @espn with @Malika Andrews , Adam Silver says he has difficulty understanding what logic would be in pausing the season. “This virus will not be eradicated, so we have to learn to live with it."
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown is out of Covid protocols and returning to the team, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Toronto's Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa have entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Two Hawks players, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela, plus three staff members entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Tuesday. They join Trae Young, who entered protocols Sunday and is still there.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks have three hardship exception slots but as of now plan to only sign two players, Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill, I'm told. Those likely won't become official until tomorrow.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has entered the league's Covid protocols too, sources tell ESPN. The Hawks are potentially without him, Trae Young and Gallinari on Christmas Day vs. the Knicks.
Darnell Mayberry: Bulls guard Devon Dotson has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic.
Shams Charania: Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. says KCP tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday evening. The Wizards just recently returned from a West Coast road trip.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Sarah K. Spencer: Symptoms for Trae Young, the two additional Hawks players in protocols and the three Tier 1 team personnel members are so far mild to asymptomatic, per source, so that's at least some good news that no one is feeling very ill.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA told Christmas Day teams to be prepared for game times to shift as late as Dec. 24 with a priority on filling the ABC windows of 2:30 PM ET, 5 PM and 8 PM, according to memo shared with the 10 teams playing on Saturday.
Mark Murphy: Udoka on why COVID has flipped coaching on its head: "Different than injury or illness as far as (having) a sense of when guys will be back, or if they’ll be out. This is different. You’re almost holding your breath on a daily basis based on test results."
Fourteen fans were ejected from Saturday night’s Raptors win over the Golden State Warriors after failing to abide by masking protocols at Scotiabank Arena. Twenty-five fans received warnings about proper mask-wearing requirements, and more than half of those fans were eventually asked to leave the building, according to a spokesperson from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Raptors’ parent company.
There were staff members, dressed in bright green shirts adorned with the words “mask compliance,” on hand at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday to make sure fans were following the protocols. Those who didn’t were first given a warning, in the form of a yellow card, before they were tossed.
Jovan Buha: Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy and Avery Bradley traveled back to LA from Dallas on Saturday evening, per the team.
Shams Charania: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins has entered health and safety protocols.
Dane Moore: Josh Okogie is in health and safety protocols, TImberwolves say
Tommy Beer: 65 players have been forced to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols this week: pic.twitter.com/V9FQPWKBus
James Ham: According to Doug Christie, Alvin Gentry is doing "spectacular." Not sure when he'll be back, but he's doing well.
Ryan McDonough: Unfortunately, NBA Front Offices are currently spending most of their time dealing with issues related to Covid Their players are entering the protocols rapidly, NBA games are getting postponed and scouting calendars are being disrupted as college and G League games get canceled
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans-Philadephia has been postponed, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: There's optimism the Sixers will be able to resume play in Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN.
Enes Kanter Freedom: How many @NBA players have to test positive for the league to postpone the season?
Shams Charania: The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak.
Shams Charania: The NBA will likely postpone multiple games today, including Nets-Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Mike Trudell: While he remains out with a bone bruise in his right knee, Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, and is back with the team in Chicago.
Rob Schaefer: DeMar DeRozan on return: “Physically, conditioning-wise, I think I’ll be fine.” Said he’s been in gym late trying to get wind and timing back
Kristian Winfield: I checked with the league, and Kyrie Irving does not need consecutive negative COVID tests on 5 straight days. He only needs negative tests 2 days in a row to join the Nets as a part-time player, even if unvaxxed.
Shams Charania: Mavericks‘ Reggie Bullock has entered health and safety protocols, team says.
Eric Nehm: Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight's game vs. Cavaliers. (1/2 tweets) OUT (health and safety protocols): Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis OUT: Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension), Brook Lopez (back)
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland’s Evan Mobley has entered Covid protocols, team says.
Tommy Beer: 50 NBA players have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols over the past six days. 50. That’s more than 11% of all players in the entire league.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Another Knick in Covid protocols, per team: Miles McBride.
In the wake of dozens of players being sidelined in the league's health and safety protocols, and with looming concerns leaguewide about more games being halted, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are discussing a plan that would require teams decimated by COVID to sign additional replacement players, league sources tell ESPN.
On an NBA Board of Governors call Friday, there was an overwhelming sentiment among NBA owners to do whatever is necessary to avoid postponements and cancellations this season, league sources said. In the backdrop of that view, the outlines of a plan regarding replacement players were approved by the Board of Governors during a meeting Friday, league sources said.
It went down exactly two weeks ago during what was supposed to be a relaxing, much needed three-day break in between games. LaMelo Ball just knew something was amiss. “I was about to eat some dinner,” the Charlotte Hornets point guard said Friday. “I’m like, ‘Hold on. It’s cold as hell.’ And then I’m asking people like, ‘Are y’all cold?’ They are like, ‘Nah, I’m not cold. You are trippin.’ ”
Their reaction meant Ball’s body started giving him hints about what was next. “I’m like, ‘Ahh, s—,’ ” Ball said. “And then that night right there, that’s when it hit. I took like nine showers because I’d go to sleep for like 30 minutes, wake up and be sweating. And I’d go shower. Then I’d go to bed, be cold as hell and wake up, take a hot shower.”
Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins said health and safety is #1 priority, and his team will be prepared for whatever happens. They are playing well, but they won't let the "what if's" creep into their minds to derail them. They are going to stay relentless in focus, like last year in the pause
Jamal Collier: The Bulls have been cleared to return to practice tomorrow. It’ll be their first team activity since last Saturday’s game against the Heat
Jovan Buha: Frank Vogel on the craziness of today: “You gotta just roll with the punches.” Vogel said he thought Russell Westbrook wouldn’t play today, but he is. He thought Malik Monk was going to play, but he isn’t. Then he took a nap and woke up to the news that Austin Reaves was out.
Marc J. Spears: Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball has been upgraded and will be available to play tonight at Portland.
Jason Anderson: Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says Alvin Gentry is in good spirits. Gentry FaceTimed with the team again today. Christie said he couldn't comment when asked if other members of the coaching staff will be out tonight vs. the Grizzlies.
Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins is here. He said these are definitely "unique times around the league" -- the unknown that a lot of the league had to deal with the past 2 seasons. They're trying to trust the experts to keep everyone safe. They got to be prepared until they say the game is off