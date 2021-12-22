-
- All NBA Teams
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Trae Young, Danilo …
December 22, 2021 | 5:12 pm EST Update
Cade Cunningham becomes first Pistons player to enter COVID protocols
Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: 76ers guard Danny Green has entered COVID-19 protocols and is listed out vs. Hawks on Thursday. Fourth Philadelphia player in health and safety.
Kyle Goon: Fizdale says the absences and injuries may have “triggered” Russell Westbrook to make him feel like he had to do more for the Lakers to win and contributed in his recent rise in turnovers. Fiz adds that not all of his 7 TOs were on him last night, and the team owned it in film.
Christian Clark: Jonas Valanciunas will miss tomorrow’s game in Orlando with a non-COVID illness, the Pelicans say.
December 22, 2021 | 4:35 pm EST Update
Tyreke Evans not cleared yet to return to the league
Tyreke Evans, 32, has not been cleared to return to the NBA and still faces a lengthy process before he can be reinstated, the source said, suggesting Evans will not be available as teams scramble to sign replacement players during the league’s current outbreak. Evans became eligible for reinstatement earlier this year, but a player can only be reinstated with the approval of the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.