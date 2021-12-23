More on Wesley Iwundu Free Agency
Adrian Wojnarowksi: The Atlanta Hawks are signing free agent F Wes Iwundu to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta has Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari in Covid protocols. Iwundu will sign on Thursday in Philadelphia before game vs. 76ers.
Shams Charania: The Hornets are waiving Wes Iwundu to finalize their roster, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Bobby Marks: Nice cap work by the Pelicans. The addition of Wes Iwundu into the trade allows New Orleans to create a $17M trade exception (Adams outgoing salary) 1 trade was broken into 3 with the main component of Valanciunas/Graham for Bledsoe/Iwundu
Zach Lowe: This is a veteran's minimum deal, sources say. Absolutely worth a flier. I've long had my eye on Iwundu as an under-the-radar guy who could develop into a rotation player for a good team.
Brad Townsend: I'm told that Iwundu's contract is guaranteed, and this source also confirmed my earlier report that J.J. Barea will be back, but this source is telling me the Mavs still have one more roster spot. I knew Bey and Hinton were on 2-ways, but I obviously need to redo my math.
Shams Charania: Free agent Wes Iwundu is close to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Brad Townsend: Wes Iwundu, a 6-6 fourth-year small forward with career averages of 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, clearly doesn't solve the Mavs' big-man need. Confirmed deal, but working to get the figures. Can't be for much and is not a major signing. He made $1.3M last season.