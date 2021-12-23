USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Philadelphia: …

33 seconds ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Philadelphia: Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out. Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) is out. Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out. Kevin Huerter (health and safety protocols) is out.

13 seconds ago via JamalCollier
Zach LaVine exits protocols
12 seconds ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The NBA and NBPA are in talks on shortened quarantines for players who test positive for COVID-19, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides are discussing allowing players to return faster – as soon as six days – based on testing cycle threshold.
9 seconds ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is out. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (health and safety protocols) is out. Lou Williams (health and safety protocols) is out. Trae Young (health and safety protocols) is out.
2 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Enes Kanter Freedom enters protocols
Shams Charania: Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He becomes the eighth Celtic to enter protocols.
2 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans Pelicans G Nickeil Alexander-Walker has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He had 27 points in victory over Portland on Tuesday. Alexander-Walker is Pels’ first player in protocols this season.
2 hours ago via Ky_Carlin
2 hours ago via NoahLevick
2 hours ago via NotoriousOHM
James Harden out of health and safety protocols
2 hours ago via wojespn
RJ Barrett out of protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: RJ Barrett is out of Covid protocols, the Knicks say.
2 hours ago via NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Jevon Carter is also out of health and safety protocols. That makes 3 Nets (James Harden, Paul Millsap and Carter) out of health and safety protocols.
2 hours ago via ajayibrowne
11 hours ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
As The Athletic reported last week, the NBA has put some thought to allowing COVID-positive but asymptomatic players to keep playing instead of quarantining — right now, the NBA says players must sit out at least 10 days after a positive test — but Silver said the NBA “is not quite there yet.” Any change would come after negotiation and an agreement with the NBA players union; no discussions about this have occurred yet, according to a source.
11 hours ago via Matt Sullivan @ Rolling Stone
According to a person with direct knowledge of Silver’s thinking, the commissioner has confronted this month’s 100-plus new cases — and counting — by trying not to make up precedents on the fly. Silver, this high-level source tells Rolling Stone, knows he could be criticized even more for inventing parameters for a return-to-play than for believing in a vaccine mandate: “Just as there’s no magic playbook to when you shut down the season, there’s no playbook for when you come back. He has a rulebook right now, and his rulebook says that if you have eight players, you play.”
11 hours ago via Matt Sullivan @ Rolling Stone
According to an internal memo sent from league doctors to teams on Thursday and obtained by RS, both sides have also agreed to increased masking and a temporary reinstatement of mandatory daily testing for vaccinated but unboosted players between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8. This annoys basketball players, who have been swabbed more than perhaps any industry’s employees throughout the pandemic, and sources suggested that the union is almost certain to let the policy lapse following the holidays.
11 hours ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
While Adam Silver recently announced the NBA will not follow the NHL's lead and suspend the season, Goldstein says the best thing to do is shut it down. "Regardless of what the NHL did, the NBA should close down as soon as possible," Goldstein said at Dwight Howard's OxeFit after-party at the SoHo Warehouse. "Most of these players (who test positive) are healthy. If the NBA wants to let them play, that's another story. But if they forbid them from playing, I feel cheated as a fan, going to the games and watching G League players play instead of the stars."
17 hours ago via NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue said Reggie Jackson said he doesn’t have any symptoms and is feeling fine. Luke Kennard (hip), who is also out, has been dealing with a hip issue and felt sore this morning. So the Clippers see this as a good opportunity to get him rest between games.
19 hours ago via Rylan_Stiles
20 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter enters COVID protocols
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter is now also out in health and safety protocols. That's six Hawks out in protocols now.
20 hours ago via anthonyVslater
Anthony Slater: Damion Lee has entered health and safety protocols. Third Warriors player, joining Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Lee started in Poole’s place last game and scored 18. All three out vs Memphis tomorrow. So is Andre Iguodala. Knee swelling.
20 hours ago via detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard: #Pistons Cade Cunningham is the only DET player listed in health and safety protocols. Frank Jackson (right ankle inflammation) is listed as questionable, and Killian Hayes, who missed Tuesday's game because of a non-COVID illness, is NOT listed.
20 hours ago via TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps: Ime Udoka says Robert Williams will be back tonight but that the seven players in health and safety protocols remain in the same holding pattern, waiting for either enough days to go by or two negative tests more than 24 hours apart.
20 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Cade Cunningham becomes first Pistons player to enter COVID protocols
Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
20 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: 76ers guard Danny Green has entered COVID-19 protocols and is listed out vs. Hawks on Thursday. Fourth Philadelphia player in health and safety.
20 hours ago via FredKatz
Obi Toppin rejoins Knicks
21 hours ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: David Fizdale says Frank Vogel “is doing better, he’s doing great.” Says trying to work with Vogel coaching remotely is different for him (he was not coaching when the pandemic began) but he’s adjusting and making it work.
21 hours ago via RyanWardLA
22 hours ago via ArashMarkazi
Reggie Jackson enters COVID-19 protocols
22 hours ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report.
22 hours ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
23 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Luka Doncic enters COVID-19 protocols
23 hours ago via espn_macmahon
23 hours ago via espn_macmahon
1 day ago via MarcJSpears
1 day ago via sarah_k_spence
Louis Williams, Nerlens Noel, Timothe Luwawu enter protocols
Sarah K. Spencer: Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks. Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari.
1 day ago via wojespn
1 day ago via wojespn
1 day ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
1 day ago via wojespn
Raptors-Bulls postponed as OG Anunoby enters COVID-19 protocols
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
1 day ago via ekoreen
1 day ago via ChrisKirschner
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
1 day ago via Magic_PR
Orlando Magic PR: The following players for the @OrlandoMagic will be out tonight at Atlanta due to NBA Health & Safety Protocols: - Mo Bamba - Ignas Brazdeikis - R.J. Hampton - Mychal Mulder - Terrence Ross - Moritz Wagner
1 day ago via NYPost_Berman
1 day ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
But I've heard little surprise expressed in the Showcase crowds about the league's push to try to grit through the winter months as seen in 2020-21. The NBA did not bake flexibility into this season's schedule like it did last season by releasing only a first-half schedule for starters, so the desire to limit the number of game postponements that require second-half solutions by any means necessary was somewhat expected.
2 days ago via wojespn
2 days ago via GeraldBourguet
2 days ago via RyanWardLA
2 days ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said.
2 days ago via ChristopherHine
2 days ago via eric_nehm
Wesley Matthews out of COVID protocols
Eric Nehm: On the Bucks' first injury report for tomorrow's game against the Rockets, Wesley Matthews is no longer in the health and safety protocols.
2 days ago via RealQuintonMayo
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Tim Hardaway Jr enters health and safety protocols
2 days ago via rob_schaef
Adam Silver: 97 percent of players are vaccinated, 65 percent boosted
Rob Schaefer: Adam Silver says on ESPN that NBA player pool is around 97 percent vaccinated, 65 percent boosted. League would like to get boosted number near vaccinated number
2 days ago via wojespn
2 days ago via davidaldridgedc
2 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers F Ed Davis has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Cleveland has eight players in protocols, but traveled to Boston today and is expected to play vs. the Celtics on Wednesday. Cleveland's added two replacements and likely will add another.
2 days ago via KLChouinard
Adam Silver: No plans to pause the NBA season
2 days ago via ekoreen
2 days ago via wojespn
2 days ago via wojespn
Troy Brown out of COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown is out of Covid protocols and returning to the team, source tells ESPN.
2 days ago via BobbyMarks42
2 days ago via wojespn
Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa join COVID protocols
2 days ago via BobbyMarks42
2 days ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 days ago via sarah_k_spence
2 days ago via wojespn
Two more Hawks players enter COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN.
2 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has entered the league's Covid protocols too, sources tell ESPN. The Hawks are potentially without him, Trae Young and Gallinari on Christmas Day vs. the Knicks.
2 days ago via DarnellMayberry
Darnell Mayberry: Bulls guard Devon Dotson has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic.
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope enters health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
2 days ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
2 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
2 days ago via sarah_k_spence
2 days ago via wojespn
3 days ago via Murf56
3 days ago via Toronto Star
Fourteen fans were ejected from Saturday night’s Raptors win over the Golden State Warriors after failing to abide by masking protocols at Scotiabank Arena. Twenty-five fans received warnings about proper mask-wearing requirements, and more than half of those fans were eventually asked to leave the building, according to a spokesperson from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Raptors’ parent company.
3 days ago via Toronto Star
3 days ago via jovanbuha
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Andrew Wiggins enters health and safety protocols
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Josh Richardson enters health and safety protocols
4 days ago via TimBontemps
4 days ago via KCJHoop
4 days ago via DaneMooreNBA
Josh Okogie enters health and safety protocols
4 days ago via TommyBeer
http://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1472684556406992897
4 days ago via TheSteinLine
4 days ago via James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry doing 'spectacular' following COVID-19 diagnosis
4 days ago via wojespn
Denzel Valentine, four others join Cavaliers in protocols
4 days ago via RjHampton14
4 days ago via McDNBA
Ryan McDonough: Unfortunately, NBA Front Offices are currently spending most of their time dealing with issues related to Covid Their players are entering the protocols rapidly, NBA games are getting postponed and scouting calendars are being disrupted as college and G League games get canceled
4 days ago via wojespn
Sixers-Pelicans postponed
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via wojespn
4 days ago via EnesFreedom
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
4 days ago via wojespn
NBA still considering postponing Sixers vs. Pelicans
4 days ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak.
4 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Wizards-Nets on Tuesday too, sources tell ESPN.
4 days ago via EnesFreedom

