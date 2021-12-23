Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Bogdan Bogdanovic is still on a minutes restriction

-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Bogdan Bogdanovic i…
December 23, 2021 | 6:20 pm EST Update
Karl-Anthony Towns enter health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has entered COVID-19 protocols.
Stefan Bondy: Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes are available tonight but RJ Barrett needs more conditioning, per Thibodeau
Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter is still out for tonight’s game. Sharife Cooper is now in health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game.
Chase Hughes: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura will “most likely” dress tonight, but not play. That was expected, though he was listed as questionable.
December 23, 2021 | 5:44 pm EST Update
Pistons dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons have a Covid outbreak that includes Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes and Saben Lee entering the league’s protocols. The Pistons are preparing to play at Miami tonight.