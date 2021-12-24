USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for Christmas Day…

47 mins ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for Christmas Day game adds that Onyeka Okongwu is out in health and safety protocols. That’s nine players in protocols for them. Both Cam Reddish and Delon Wright are probable to play. pic.twitter.com/B4MXbX60jK

More on Coronavirus

47 mins ago via TheSteinLine
Kevin Durant officially out against Lakers on Christmas
47 mins ago via NetsDaily
47 mins ago via Krisplashed
47 mins ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: The Celtics just issued a five-tweet injury report for their Christmas Day game at Milwaukee. Among the key updates: Al Horford (health and safety protocols) and Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) are now questionable. More from me: marcstein.substack.com
47 mins ago via TimBontemps
47 mins ago via ChrisKirschner
47 mins ago via TheTraeYoung
Trae Young: Bs for real..
47 mins ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable.  Delon Wright (left ankle sprain) is probable. Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out Sharife Cooper (health and safety protocols) is out.  Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) out
47 mins ago via ByTimReynolds
3 hours ago via TheNBACentral
LeBron James posts picture comparing COVID-19 to cold, flu
NBA Central: LeBron James' last IG post 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JDn9HgJpMX
3 hours ago via ShamsCharania
3 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: After playing one game on a 10-day deal, Atlanta's Wes Iwundu has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Iwundu played 23 minutes in the Hawks' victory over the 76ers.
3 hours ago via ByTimReynolds
6 hours ago via ZachLowe_NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared from protocols
6 hours ago via ChrisBHaynes
Trae Young won't be cleared in time for Christmas Day game
6 hours ago via JamalCollier
Billy Donovan enters protocols
6 hours ago via wojespn
6 hours ago via NY_KnicksPR
6 hours ago via ShamsCharania
15 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
When the Nets were pulling Brown off the court, they delivered Harden his testing news in the training room. Beyond the din of the Barclays crowd, Harden looked at Brown, and Brown looked at Harden, and they wondered what in the world was happening. "You feel anything?" Harden asked him. "I'm good," Brown said. "You?" No symptoms, Harden told him. Feeling fine.
15 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
On a weekly league medical call on Dec. 14, one team health official said the Bulls expressed frustration that they had a number of asymptomatic player cases, with each required to be sidelined for 10 days. Given the urgency of their situation, the Bulls were testing everyone, but they asked, why wasn't every other team doing the same? The Bulls believed there were more asymptomatic players out there, and that the league, by not mandating daily testing, wasn't doing enough to try and find them, a source said. To the Bulls, it felt unfair -- that they were suffering from a competitive disadvantage.
15 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
For the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, mandated daily testing in a league with a nearly 97% player vaccination rate didn't make sense. And their respective infectious disease experts agreed, according to league sources. Instead, as the winter months approached and cases started to surge nationally, the league urged booster shots, increased testing around Thanksgiving and advised continued vigilance.
15 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
Privately, several team executives and team health officials believed not testing everyone was financially motivated, though league officials have disputed this characterization to ESPN. For now, when a team has a positive case, that team is encouraged -- but not required -- to test all players and potentially impacted staff to see how far the virus has spread; the same is recommended when a team faces another team that has detected a positive test.
15 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
But the circumstances this winter are different. While nearly all players are vaccinated, team health officials note that almost one-third of players received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot dose, which offers the lowest level of protection compared to Pfizer and Moderna. There are concerns about waning immunity; only about 65% of eligible players have received booster shots, roughly 275 total players, sources say.
21 hours ago via kylegoon
21 hours ago via anthonyVslater
22 hours ago via ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19
22 hours ago via DaneMooreNBA
22 hours ago via IraHeatBeat
22 hours ago via kendra__andrews
23 hours ago via billoram
1 day ago via IraHeatBeat
1 day ago via JoshuaBRobbins
1 day ago via omarisankofa
1 day ago via JLEdwardsIII
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
Karl-Anthony Towns enter health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has entered COVID-19 protocols.
1 day ago via KarlTowns
1 day ago via SBondyNYDN
1 day ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans' Naji Marshall has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
1 day ago via ChrisKirschner
1 day ago via wojespn
Pistons dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
1 day ago via JGrasso_
1 day ago via Jim_Eichenhofer
Jim Eichenhofer: Willie Green said Nickeil Alexander-Walker is "feeling fine" but is in health and safety protocols. #Pelicans are without both Valanciunas and NAW tonight at Orlando. They were the only New Orleans players to have appeared in all 32 games (Temple, Murphy next with 30)
1 day ago via khobi_price
Khobi Price: R.J. Hampton is out of the NBA's COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols. He won't be available tonight vs. the Pelicans as works on his conditioning.
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
Bradley Beal enters COVID protocols
1 day ago via TheSteinLine
1 day ago via wojespn
NBA, NBPA nearing agreement to shorten quarantine period
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is nearing an agreement with the NBPA to lessen the quarantine period for Covid-positive players, sources tell ESPN. In some testing cases, the current 10-day quarantine protocol could be shortened to clear players for return. This a similar model to the NFL’s new plan.
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
Trevor Ariza enters health and safety protocols
1 day ago via KCJHoop
1 day ago via JamalCollier
Zach LaVine exits protocols
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The NBA and NBPA are in talks on shortened quarantines for players who test positive for COVID-19, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides are discussing allowing players to return faster – as soon as six days – based on testing cycle threshold.
1 day ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Philadelphia: Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out. Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) is out. Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out. Kevin Huerter (health and safety protocols) is out.
1 day ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is out. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (health and safety protocols) is out. Lou Williams (health and safety protocols) is out. Trae Young (health and safety protocols) is out.
1 day ago via ShamsCharania
Enes Kanter Freedom enters protocols
Shams Charania: Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He becomes the eighth Celtic to enter protocols.
1 day ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans Pelicans G Nickeil Alexander-Walker has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He had 27 points in victory over Portland on Tuesday. Alexander-Walker is Pels’ first player in protocols this season.
1 day ago via Ky_Carlin
1 day ago via NoahLevick
1 day ago via NotoriousOHM
James Harden out of health and safety protocols
1 day ago via wojespn
RJ Barrett out of protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: RJ Barrett is out of Covid protocols, the Knicks say.
1 day ago via NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Jevon Carter is also out of health and safety protocols. That makes 3 Nets (James Harden, Paul Millsap and Carter) out of health and safety protocols.
1 day ago via ajayibrowne
2 days ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
As The Athletic reported last week, the NBA has put some thought to allowing COVID-positive but asymptomatic players to keep playing instead of quarantining — right now, the NBA says players must sit out at least 10 days after a positive test — but Silver said the NBA “is not quite there yet.” Any change would come after negotiation and an agreement with the NBA players union; no discussions about this have occurred yet, according to a source.
2 days ago via Matt Sullivan @ Rolling Stone
According to a person with direct knowledge of Silver’s thinking, the commissioner has confronted this month’s 100-plus new cases — and counting — by trying not to make up precedents on the fly. Silver, this high-level source tells Rolling Stone, knows he could be criticized even more for inventing parameters for a return-to-play than for believing in a vaccine mandate: “Just as there’s no magic playbook to when you shut down the season, there’s no playbook for when you come back. He has a rulebook right now, and his rulebook says that if you have eight players, you play.”
2 days ago via Matt Sullivan @ Rolling Stone
According to an internal memo sent from league doctors to teams on Thursday and obtained by RS, both sides have also agreed to increased masking and a temporary reinstatement of mandatory daily testing for vaccinated but unboosted players between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8. This annoys basketball players, who have been swabbed more than perhaps any industry’s employees throughout the pandemic, and sources suggested that the union is almost certain to let the policy lapse following the holidays.
2 days ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
While Adam Silver recently announced the NBA will not follow the NHL's lead and suspend the season, Goldstein says the best thing to do is shut it down. "Regardless of what the NHL did, the NBA should close down as soon as possible," Goldstein said at Dwight Howard's OxeFit after-party at the SoHo Warehouse. "Most of these players (who test positive) are healthy. If the NBA wants to let them play, that's another story. But if they forbid them from playing, I feel cheated as a fan, going to the games and watching G League players play instead of the stars."
2 days ago via NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue said Reggie Jackson said he doesn’t have any symptoms and is feeling fine. Luke Kennard (hip), who is also out, has been dealing with a hip issue and felt sore this morning. So the Clippers see this as a good opportunity to get him rest between games.
2 days ago via Rylan_Stiles
2 days ago via sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter enters COVID protocols
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter is now also out in health and safety protocols. That's six Hawks out in protocols now.
2 days ago via anthonyVslater
Anthony Slater: Damion Lee has entered health and safety protocols. Third Warriors player, joining Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Lee started in Poole’s place last game and scored 18. All three out vs Memphis tomorrow. So is Andre Iguodala. Knee swelling.
2 days ago via detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard: #Pistons Cade Cunningham is the only DET player listed in health and safety protocols. Frank Jackson (right ankle inflammation) is listed as questionable, and Killian Hayes, who missed Tuesday's game because of a non-COVID illness, is NOT listed.
2 days ago via TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps: Ime Udoka says Robert Williams will be back tonight but that the seven players in health and safety protocols remain in the same holding pattern, waiting for either enough days to go by or two negative tests more than 24 hours apart.
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Cade Cunningham becomes first Pistons player to enter COVID protocols
Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: 76ers guard Danny Green has entered COVID-19 protocols and is listed out vs. Hawks on Thursday. Fourth Philadelphia player in health and safety.
2 days ago via FredKatz
Obi Toppin rejoins Knicks
2 days ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: David Fizdale says Frank Vogel “is doing better, he’s doing great.” Says trying to work with Vogel coaching remotely is different for him (he was not coaching when the pandemic began) but he’s adjusting and making it work.
2 days ago via RyanWardLA
2 days ago via ArashMarkazi
Reggie Jackson enters COVID-19 protocols
2 days ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report.
2 days ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
Luka Doncic enters COVID-19 protocols
2 days ago via espn_macmahon
2 days ago via espn_macmahon
2 days ago via MarcJSpears
2 days ago via sarah_k_spence
Louis Williams, Nerlens Noel, Timothe Luwawu enter protocols
Sarah K. Spencer: Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks. Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari.
2 days ago via wojespn
2 days ago via wojespn
2 days ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
2 days ago via wojespn
Raptors-Bulls postponed as OG Anunoby enters COVID-19 protocols
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
2 days ago via ekoreen
2 days ago via ChrisKirschner
2 days ago via ShamsCharania
2 days ago via Magic_PR
Orlando Magic PR: The following players for the @OrlandoMagic will be out tonight at Atlanta due to NBA Health & Safety Protocols: - Mo Bamba - Ignas Brazdeikis - R.J. Hampton - Mychal Mulder - Terrence Ross - Moritz Wagner
2 days ago via NYPost_Berman
3 days ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
But I've heard little surprise expressed in the Showcase crowds about the league's push to try to grit through the winter months as seen in 2020-21. The NBA did not bake flexibility into this season's schedule like it did last season by releasing only a first-half schedule for starters, so the desire to limit the number of game postponements that require second-half solutions by any means necessary was somewhat expected.
3 days ago via wojespn
3 days ago via GeraldBourguet
3 days ago via RyanWardLA
3 days ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said.

Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Coronavirus
More HoopsHype Rumors
December 24, 2021 | 6:10 pm EST Update
Home