December 25, 2021 | 10:47 am EST Update
Amid a dramatic franchise transformation, Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has agreed on a long-term extension that will keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season, sources told ESPN on Saturday.
Bickerstaff, 42, replaced John Beilein midway through the 2019-2020 season with the Cavaliers, after having taken over in both Houston and Memphis as interim coach. The Cavaliers won just 19 games in the 2019-2020 season, and 22 games in 2020-2021. Cleveland has improved its win percentage points by .288, the largest increase in the NBA this season.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: There’s renewed traction on a future In-Season Tournament in the NBA. The league and union are discussing a structure that includes December pool play, pre-Christmas quarters/semis/finals and $1M per player payout on winning team.
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish and Delon Wright should be good to go. Clint Capela is also good to go. McMillan said conditioning could be an issue but he’ll play.
December 25, 2021 | 10:14 am EST Update
Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to play on Christmas
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. Boston today (2:30 PM ET, ABC), sources tell ESPN. After 10 days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and — barring a setback — is expected to be available.
Shams Charania: Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will make his season debut on Christmas Day vs. the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. DiVincenzo was set to return Dec. 15 from June ankle surgery before entering protocols. Now, he’s back.