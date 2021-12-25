All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan on Clint Capela's first … shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter ChrisKirschner Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan on Clint Capela’s first game back out of protocols: “I thought it wasn’t bad. Conditioning, I thought it would be worse than what it was. He was OK, as far as conditioning-wise. He hasn’t played a lot of minutes with Delon. I thought he was OK.” Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Nate McMillan, Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email