StatMuse: Kemba Walker since being back in the rotation: 29-6-3, 5 threes 21-8-5, 3 threes 44-9-8, 7 threes 10-10-12, 1 turnover Today was his first triple-double since 2014 and the first ever by a Knick on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/q4gxnwPSL3