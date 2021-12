Antetokounmpo missed five games after testing positive for COVID-19, but in his first game since Dec. 13th, he didn’t miss a step. He scored 29 of his 36 points in the second half, adding 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks to lead the Bucks to a comeback victory over the Celtics after trailing by as many as 19 points. “He gutted it out. You could see the fatigue,” Bucks forward Wesley Matthews said. “But he’s just one of those guys. He’s a robot, he’s a machine. He tells himself he feels no pain. He keeps going, he keeps attacking, he keeps putting pressure on everybody. The greatest thing about him is, he’s not content with any of it.”