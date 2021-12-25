Kemba Walker’s Christmas began with him being officially given back his starting point guard spot. He then delivered New York Knicks fans a 101-87 victory over the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden, and did so in style: by recording the third triple-double of his career, and the first by a Knick on Christmas Day. “It was amazing,” Walker said after finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in 40 minutes in New York’s matinee win, becoming the seventh player to record a triple-double on Christmas in NBA history. “Those are moments you dream about, you know?
Trey Lyles enters NBA's health and safety protocols
James Edwards III: Pistons forward Trey Lyles has entered health and safety protocols.
Toronto Raptors rookie Dalano Banton has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be available to play on Sunday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Banton was one of several Raptors players to enter the health and safety protocols recently as the team experienced a coronavirus outbreak. Toronto still has 10 players out because of the health and safety protocols and has just seven available to play on Sunday.
Duane Rankin: “I never want to say a team played harder than us.” Monty Williams said #Warriors played harder, outhustled them for 50-50 balls. He was critical of the timely offensive rebounds #Suns got. He also said the ball movement wasn’t consistent for the whole game. #Suns
Gerald Bourguet: Monty mentioned the ball movement was “non-existent” at certain junctures tonight, and while 13 turnovers isn’t a terrible number, on the 21 points off turnovers, he said, “Live ball-turnovers will kill you.”
Antetokounmpo missed five games after testing positive for COVID-19, but in his first game since Dec. 13th, he didn’t miss a step. He scored 29 of his 36 points in the second half, adding 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks to lead the Bucks to a comeback victory over the Celtics after trailing by as many as 19 points. “He gutted it out. You could see the fatigue,” Bucks forward Wesley Matthews said. “But he’s just one of those guys. He’s a robot, he’s a machine. He tells himself he feels no pain. He keeps going, he keeps attacking, he keeps putting pressure on everybody. The greatest thing about him is, he’s not content with any of it.”
WNBA teams targeting Spurs assistant Becky Hammon
The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces are seriously pursuing San Antonio Spurs assistant and WNBA legend Becky Hammon to be their respective franchise’s new head coach, and Hammon has mutual interest in making a potential jump, sources tell The Athletic.
If Hammon chooses to accept either the Liberty or Aces job, it’s expected to take place in the lead up to the WNBA’s January free agency, sources tell The Athletic. The Liberty head coaching job is currently open after New York and Walt Hopkins parted ways in early December. The Aces job is currently filled by Bill Laimbeer, who has coached in the WNBA since 2002. If Hammon were to accept the Aces job, Laimbeer would step aside and potentially fill a different organizational role, sources said.