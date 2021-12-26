USA Today Sports

Trae Young: They only say it at the end now?!? 🤔🤔…

4 hours ago

December 26, 2021

Cavs a team to watch in Ben Simmons sweepstakes

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a team to watch in the Simmons sweepstakes: COVID issues in the league has cooled a lot of thetrade talk around the league, but as players start to get back, teams get their rosters back, you know Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, I think you’ll see the Sixers start to reengage teams. Certainly he is no closer to agreeing to come back to play with the Sixers this season and they don’t have any real traction on atrade yet.Trade deadline is February 10 and you can expect teams who’ve been engaged with Philly previously Indiana, Sacramento, Minnesota among them but but here’s an interesting thing to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers who before they went on this really incredible start to the season had been engaged with Philly on Simmons. They’ve got some really intriguing assets either in a straight deal with Philly or perhaps a three or four team deal and we reported earlier J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a new extension today through ’26-’27, but this is a team in Cleveland that’s just a game out of third place.
Marc Stein: The Sixers have been adamant that they’re not going to trade Ben Simmons until their demands are met in terms of a return package. And I would say that they’ve convinced many, many people around the league that they’re going to stick with that stance, even if that takes them past this trade deadline. And even if that means that they can’t trade Simmons until the offseason.
Hawks would ask for a first-round pick in any potential Cam Reddish trade

Marc Stein on Cam Reddish: There’s no question he’s attracting interest. I don’t think you would get him away from the Hawks without surrendering a first-round pick. There’s still time for somebody to meet that price. So I do think it’s conceivable that we could see a Reddish. There’s considerable interest in him.
Matt Barnes: Kevin Garnett almost became a Warrior

In an appearance this week on Draymond Green’s podcast, retired ex-NBA swingman Matt Barnes revealed that Garnett nearly got traded to the Golden State Warriors in 2007 instead of the Celtics. “We were supposed to trade J-Rich [Jason Richardson] and our pick to get Kevin Garnett,” said Barnes, who was on the Warriors at the time. “We were supposed to get Kevin Garnett that year, basically for Jason Richardson. So we would have added Kevin Garnett to that young team … He said his three teams were, he called it, ‘that team in Oakland,’ the Lakers, and the Celtics. He obviously ended up going with Celtics and winning a championship.”
