All NBA Teams
Onyeka Okongwu: Covid is no joke😮💨
December 26, 2021 | 1:21 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: The Pelicans are signing forward Justin James of NBA G League’s Canton Charge on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . James is a former Kings second-round pick and spent the past two seasons in Sacramento.
December 26, 2021 | 12:30 pm EST Update
John Collins enters COVID protocols too
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks F John Collins has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s the ninth Hawks player to do so.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are planning to sign G/F Chaundee Brown to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to sign on Monday.
Pelicans will be Anthony Tolliver's 12th NBA team
Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing NBA veteran Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Bulls keeping Alfonzo McKinnie for the rest of the season?
Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie becomes the first hardship signing to sign a full NBA deal during league’s COVID-19 surge.