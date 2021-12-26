All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are planning to sign G/F … shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are planning to sign G/F Chaundee Brown to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to sign on Monday. Free Agency, Uncategorized Free Agency, Chaundee Brown, Atlanta Hawks shares share tweet pin sms send email