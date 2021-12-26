USA Today Sports

2 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are planning to sign G/F Chaundee Brown to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to sign on Monday.

December 26, 2021 | 1:21 pm EST Update
December 26, 2021 | 12:30 pm EST Update

Bulls keeping Alfonzo McKinnie for the rest of the season?

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie becomes the first hardship signing to sign a full NBA deal during league’s COVID-19 surge.
2 hours ago via ShamsCharania

