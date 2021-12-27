-
Tim Reynolds: Hawks have 13 players out tonight; 11 vir…
December 27, 2021 | 1:28 pm EST Update
Monty Williams enters COVID-19 protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has entered Covid protocols and will miss tonight’s game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Suns assistant Kevin Young is likely the choice to become acting coach in Williams’ absence, sources tell ESPN.
Jim Owczarski: #Bucks guard @Donte DiVincenzo on the standing O fans gave him Christmas Day: “We have the best fans in the world. To go through what I went through & to be out the start of the season, it felt good sitting at home & just knowing how much I was appreciated coming back into the game.”
The timeline for potentially ending the local television blackout of Avalanche and Nuggets games on Comcast is beginning to take shape. Legal teams from Altitude TV and the state’s largest cable provider will meet for a settlement conference on Feb. 23, according to online court records.
Earlier this month, Altitude updated its position in negotiations with the cable giant with plans for a revised contract proposal. The independent RSN said it will be offered to Comcast prior to their settlement conference. Altitude previously claimed in court documents that Comcast negotiated with business tactics that “make no economic sense” in an effort to eliminate or buy Altitude. Comcast denied those claims.
December 27, 2021 | 1:15 pm EST Update
Scott Agness: Mad Ants trade: they’re sending the rights to DeJon Jarreau to the Texas Legends for the rights to Kenny Williams and a 2022 first-round pick. Jarreau, who was on a two-way with the Pacers, played college basketball at the University of Houston.
Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. said he addressed the disagreement Davis Bertans and Deni Avdija had during last night’s game that was caught on the NBCSW broadcast. Was a fairly quick argument, nothing like Allen and Payne of the Football Team, but Unseld Jr. said it was addressed.