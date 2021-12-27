All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah KC Johnson: Nate McMillan, via Zoom from Atlanta, said … shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter KCJHoop KC Johnson: Nate McMillan, via Zoom from Atlanta, said they had to show some new players how to get to the locker room today. “It’s that real,” McMillan said. Coaching, Frivolities, Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Coaching, Frivolities, Nate McMillan, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email