Julia Poe: Chris Fleming on Trae Young being cleared to…
December 27, 2021 | 9:00 pm EST Update
Andrew Wiggins cleared to play on Tuesday
Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is cleared from health and safety protocols and not listed on the Warriors’ injury report tomorrow against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole remains out. Wiggins quarantined in the Bay Area.
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue said Marcus Morris Sr. will have a minutes restriction in his return from covid protocols vs. Brooklyn.
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue says his role amidst the chaos of this season: “Stay positive, there’s gonna be some tough times, ups and downs … the leaders have to step up and stay positive. That’s the most important thing.”
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said 6 Mavs, including Luka, are still in COVID-19 protocol. But Reggie Bullock “is getting close to clearance” and plans to join team in Sacramento this week. Bullock was the first Mavs player to test positive in this outbreak, Dec. 18.
December 27, 2021 | 8:21 pm EST Update
Jordan Poole clears COVID protocols
Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the Bay today, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater.