Chris Vivlamore: One more from Nate McMillan
December 28, 2021 | 4:35 pm EST Update
Nets let James Ennis go after 10-day contract
JD Shaw: Source: With Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge clearing protocols on Tuesday, the Nets don’t plan to sign James Ennis to a second 10-day contract. Ennis will re-enter free agency as an intriguing veteran wing.
James Ham: League source confirms that Alex Len has cleared health and safety protocols. He is still questionable to play tonight due to the extended layoff.
Fred Katz: Wayne Selden has entered health and safety protocols, Knicks say. He’s out for tonight in Minnesota.
December 28, 2021 | 3:15 pm EST Update
Justin Robinson to Detroit
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pistons are signing guard Justin Robinson to a 10-day hardship contract, source tells ESPN.
Clevelands adding Malik Newman
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to sign guard Malik Newman to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Newman has been playing for Cavaliers‘ G League affiliate.