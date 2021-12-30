USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Clint Capela said he's still battlin…

3 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Clint Capela said he’s still battling effects from COVID. He acknowledged that his conditioning level isn’t where he’d like it to be.

December 30, 2021 | 4:29 am EST Update
“We understand that we have a lot of attackers, but the careless turnovers where literally you just turn the ball over, there’s no pressure or reason for it, those are the ones that get us in trouble,” James said. James’ most glaring miscue of the night came with 6.7 seconds left and the Lakers trailing by 3, when he threw the ball away to the Grizzlies, denying L.A. the chance to attempt a game-tying shot. “The one thing I think probably hurt us the most down the stretch was the turnovers and the one more play, where [L.A. failed to execute] the easy play to make one more pass to the open man,” said Lakers acting coach David Fizdale, filling in while Frank Vogel is in the league’s health and safety protocols.
3 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

The Los Angeles Lakers were seemingly in control, up by 13 late in the third quarter, before Ja Morant nearly outproduced them on his own down the stretch in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 104-99 home win on Wednesday. Morant scored 16 of his 41 points from the 3-minute, 38-second mark in the third through the final buzzer, keying a 37-19 push by Memphis to finish things off. “When you shoot the ball as well as he did tonight from the perimeter, with his speed and his athleticism, it’s gonna be hard to contain a guy like that because he’s doing the whole three levels of scoring,” said LeBron James, whose 37 points, including eight 3-pointers to tie a career high, went for naught. “You can’t — there’s nothing you can do. He has you at his beck [and call].”
3 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

