Chris Kirschner: Clint Capela said he’s still battlin…

Chris Kirschner: Clint Capela said he's still battling effects from COVID. He acknowledged that his conditioning level isn't where he'd like it to be. 3 hours ago – via Twitter ChrisKirschner Uncategorized Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks