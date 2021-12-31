Stephenson, 31, is in Cleveland and finishing out his 1…

Stephenson, 31, is in Cleveland and finishing out his 10-day with the Atlanta Hawks. It was former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan who brought him back in the league, his first NBA contract since 2018. And Stephenson’s third stint with Indiana will begin in the same fashion as his second — on the road in Cleveland. Their next game is Sunday at 6:00 p.m. They will then play at New York on Tuesday, and his first home game will be Wednesday against his hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets.
January 1, 2022 | 4:36 am EST Update
Suns to sign Bismack Biyombo
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign free agent C Bismack Biyombo on a 10-day hardship deal. Biyombo, who started 41 games for Charlotte last year, brings some size and strength to Suns’ frontline depth. Deal could be prelude to a longer stay this season.
Denzel Valentine not in Lakers’ plans?
The Lakers aren’t a finished product. The team is close to finalizing a trade to send Cleveland veteran guard Rajon Rondo for Denzel Valentine. The Lakers, according to sources with knowledge of the deal, would then waive Valentine to save money in the luxury tax while creating an open roster spot.
One option for that spot, former Santa Ana Mater Dei High star Stanley Johnson, continued to play well, joining James in the starting lineup and scoring 10 points before fouling out. “He’s picked up our system really fast,” James said. “ … And he brought in some toughness.”
Harrison Faigen: LeBron James says that Stanley Johnson has given the Lakers “toughness at the wing position” and has fit in seamlessly because he had a “cheat sheet” from playing with the South Bay Lakers.
StatMuse: LeBron with another ridiculous game. 43 PTS 14 REB 4 AST 2 STL 2 BLK 16-26 FG 5-10 3P in 29 MINS He is the 4th oldest player ever with a 40/10 game — trailing MJ, Kareem and Malone. pic.twitter.com/onPrFIzVOk
“I’m always keeping my mind into the game no matter what’s going on. Even though yesterday was my birthday we had a day off, I still had my mind on what I can possibly accomplish the day after which is today versus Portland. “Just going out and I’m in a damn good zone right now I just want to stay in it as long as possible. This is who I am and I want to continue to be that, continue to lead this team.”
Jovan Buha: Frank Vogel just indicated that, with LA’s success over the past month with center-less lineups, the Lakers will likely use Anthony Davis and LeBron James as their two primary centers once AD returns.
Mario Chalmers on signing with Heat: 'I thought my agent was playing with me'
Anthony Chiang: Mario Chalmers on the moment he heard about his 10-day opportunity with the Heat: “I thought my agent was playing with me.”