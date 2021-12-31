Stephenson, 31, is in Cleveland and finishing out his 1…

USA Today Sports

Stephenson, 31, is in Cleveland and finishing out his 10-day with the Atlanta Hawks. It was former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan who brought him back in the league, his first NBA contract since 2018. And Stephenson’s third stint with Indiana will begin in the same fashion as his second — on the road in Cleveland. Their next game is Sunday at 6:00 p.m. They will then play at New York on Tuesday, and his first home game will be Wednesday against his hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets.

January 1, 2022 | 4:36 am EST Update

Denzel Valentine not in Lakers’ plans?

The Lakers aren’t a finished product. The team is close to finalizing a trade to send Cleveland veteran guard Rajon Rondo for Denzel Valentine. The Lakers, according to sources with knowledge of the deal, would then waive Valentine to save money in the luxury tax while creating an open roster spot.
1 hour ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

