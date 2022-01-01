Chris Vivlamore: Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevi…

-
January 2, 2022
Kevin Porter leaves arena after halftime confrontation with John Lucas
Houston Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. lost his temper during a heated halftime discussion and didn’t return to the court, leaving the Toyota Center during the second half of Saturday’s 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN. Porter became upset after assistant coach John Lucas challenged him, revisiting an issue that led to Porter losing his composure on the bench during the first half, sources said. The Rockets, who trailed 77-55 at halftime of their seventh consecutive loss, did not return to the court until moments before the third quarter began. “We had a spirited debate,” Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said during his postgame media availability. “I have certain demands of this team as far as playing hard. … I wasn’t satisfied with the effort.”
Sources said Lucas called out multiple players, including Porter and Christian Wood — who was benched after missing a mandatory COVID-19 testing window — during halftime, focusing on Porter’s play and Wood’s effort level. As things escalated, Porter threw an object, needed to be separated from Lucas and then got in his car and left the arena. Wood refused to sub into the game in the second half, sources added.
Wood played eight minutes during the first half, going scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting. Wood was late to pregame warmups and came off the bench to start the game, but he informed coaches at halftime that he had no desire to play in the second half, sources said.
Center/power forward Christian Wood, the Rockets’ leading scorer this season, did not start Saturday night due to breaking a team rule, Silas said. Wood played eight scoreless minutes in the first half, during which Houston was outscored by 17 points, and did not play in the second half. “Coach’s decision,” Silas said of Wood sitting out the second half. A source said that potential discipline, if any, for Porter has yet to be determined.
A Rockets source told The Athletic’s Kelly Iko that the team has spoken to Porter since the halftime incident and he’s apologetic for the overreaction.
Kevin Durant sounds off after loss to Clippers
Tthe first-place Nets wasted another 30-point triple-double from James Harden and suffered a shocking fourth-quarter collapse in a 120-116 loss to the undermanned Clippers at Barclays Center. Nets coach Steve Nash thought his first-place team “never really had the care factor or turned it up” against a depleted opponent, especially in allowing an “unacceptable” 71 points in the second half, and a steamed Kevin Durant used profane language to call out the entire team for taking the Clippers too lightly. “Like Coach said, we didn’t deserve to win this game. We came in here with a f–ked up attitude to start, thinking we were just gonna walk into a W,” Durant said. “Hopefully, a loss like this sit in your brain until tomorrow. … If you ain’t feeling like s–t after this game, you gotta look yourself in the mirror.”
Both Durant and Nash acknowledged the team’s intensity wasn’t where it needed to be from the start. “It’s natural when a team is missing so many players,” Durant said when asked why the Nets’ attitude was the way it was. “They’re going through so much over there. [We] relaxed. You don’t think you could lose an NBA game like this. They’re missing how many guys? They’re playing guys that are up from the G League. Xavier Moon came in and hit some shots for them. Keon Johnson, James Ennis — they all made an impact I felt on the game, and I think we came in too chill to start.”
Harden recorded his third 30-point triple-double in four games since his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The nine-time All-Star finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in 40 minutes to continue his best string of performances of the season. “It’s a tough one. It’s frustrating,” Harden said. We just didn’t do the things to secure the win or do what we’re supposed to do. “I don’t think we did that from the beginning of the game, and we give a team confidence and let them hang in the game for four quarters, and stuff like this happens.”