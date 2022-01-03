JD Shaw: Former NBA guard Elijah Millsap is signing a G League contract and is expected to join the College Park Skyhawks, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Millsap is the brother of Brooklyn Nets veteran Paul Millsap.
Scott Bordow: Suns have waived Elijah Millsap. Roster now at 17 players and a clarification: under new CBA teams can carry 17 all year
American forward Elijah Millsap has reached a buyout agreement with Maccabi Tel Aviv, a source told Sportando. He will leave the team in the next few days and will come back to the United States. Millsap signed with Maccabi back in January. Millsap started the season with Utah Jazz.
The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived guard/forward Elijah Millsap. Following the move, Utah’s roster stands at 14 players. Millsap (6-6, 225, Alabama-Birmingham) appeared in 67 games (five starts) over two seasons for the Jazz, averaging 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.4 minutes of action. He saw action in 20 games this season (all as a reserve), averaging 1.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 8.7 minutes. He originally joined the team on a 10-day contract on Jan. 5, 2015, after being called up from the NBA Development League’s Bakersfield Jam.
Millsap, 28, averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and nearly one steal in 67 games with the Jazz spanning the past two seasons. Several teams are expected to have interest in the 6-foot-6, defensive-minded guard.
Stanley Johnson, Lakers mutually interested in reunion
Dave McMenamin: There’s mutual interest between Stanley Johnson and the Lakers to have him rejoin the team, league sources told ESPN. LAL has three options to have him come back: Sign him outright; sign for a 10-day contract then retain; sign him for two consecutive 10-days, then retain.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Mario Chalmers has mentioned eventually getting into coaching, “If he does decide to get into this madness, I’d love to help him.”
Jay Allen: Chauncey Billups said tonight he’s not sure how long Damian Lillard will be out of action with his abdominal injury: “That thing has been up and down…we’ll probably know more sooner than later.” #Blazers
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson returning on Sunday: It's possible
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve Kerr says “it’s possible” if Klay Thompson could return on Sunday against the Cavs. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that there’s optimism that Klay could come back then.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back.
Kendra Andrews: Jordan Poole will come off the bench again tonight. Gary Payton II will start. Steve Kerr says this is decision is based on the matchup against the Heat. Could see Poole back in the starting lineup in Dallas.