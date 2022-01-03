USA Today Sports

JD Shaw: Former NBA guard Elijah Millsap is signing a G…

11 hours ago via JShawNBA
JD Shaw: Former NBA guard Elijah Millsap is signing a G League contract and is expected to join the College Park Skyhawks, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Millsap is the brother of Brooklyn Nets veteran Paul Millsap.

2 years ago via NickKosmider
2 years ago via ShamsCharania
Nuggets adding Elijah Millsap
4 years ago via Chris_Reichert
Chris Reichert: The Iowa Wolves also announce Elijah Millsap has joined the team and is on the opening night roster #GLeague
4 years ago via sbordow
Scott Bordow: Suns have waived Elijah Millsap. Roster now at 17 players and a clarification: under new CBA teams can carry 17 all year
5 years ago via Instagram
5 years ago via ShamsCharania
Suns to call up Elijah Millsap
6 years ago via paxer89
6 years ago via Sportando
American forward Elijah Millsap has reached a buyout agreement with Maccabi Tel Aviv, a source told Sportando. He will leave the team in the next few days and will come back to the United States. Millsap signed with Maccabi back in January. Millsap started the season with Utah Jazz.
6 years ago via Sportando
6 years ago via MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto: Sources: Former Jazz SG Elijah Millsap is on the verge of signing with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He was 4th among SG's in ESPN's Defensive Real +/-.
6 years ago via DLeagueDigest
Adam Johnson: Former Utah Jazz guard Elijah Millsap is expected to sign with Maccabi Tel Aviv, source tells D-League Digest.
6 years ago via NBA.com
The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived guard/forward Elijah Millsap. Following the move, Utah’s roster stands at 14 players. Millsap (6-6, 225, Alabama-Birmingham) appeared in 67 games (five starts) over two seasons for the Jazz, averaging 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.4 minutes of action. He saw action in 20 games this season (all as a reserve), averaging 1.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 8.7 minutes. He originally joined the team on a 10-day contract on Jan. 5, 2015, after being called up from the NBA Development League’s Bakersfield Jam.
6 years ago via DJJazzyJody
6 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
The Utah Jazz have waived swingman Elijah Millsap before his contract guarantee date this week, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Millsap, the brother of Atlanta Hawks All-Star forward Paul Millsap, was informed of his release Tuesday. The Jazz faced a Thursday deadline to decide whether to guarantee the contract of Millsap, who signed a three-year deal during the 2014-15 season.
6 years ago via BobbyMarks42
6 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
Millsap, 28, averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and nearly one steal in 67 games with the Jazz spanning the past two seasons. Several teams are expected to have interest in the 6-foot-6, defensive-minded guard.

January 3, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
January 3, 2022 | 8:41 pm EST Update
