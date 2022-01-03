Chris Kirschner: Cam Reddish is now questionable for to…

Chris Kirschner: Cam Reddish is now questionable for tonight’s game. He sprained his right ankle in the last game.
January 3, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
Stanley Johnson, Lakers mutually interested in reunion
Dave McMenamin: There’s mutual interest between Stanley Johnson and the Lakers to have him rejoin the team, league sources told ESPN. LAL has three options to have him come back: Sign him outright; sign for a 10-day contract then retain; sign him for two consecutive 10-days, then retain.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Mario Chalmers has mentioned eventually getting into coaching, “If he does decide to get into this madness, I’d love to help him.”
Jay Allen: Chauncey Billups said tonight he’s not sure how long Damian Lillard will be out of action with his abdominal injury: “That thing has been up and down…we’ll probably know more sooner than later.” #Blazers
January 3, 2022 | 8:41 pm EST Update
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson returning on Sunday: It's possible
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve Kerr says “it’s possible” if Klay Thompson could return on Sunday against the Cavs. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that there’s optimism that Klay could come back then.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back.
Kendra Andrews: Jordan Poole will come off the bench again tonight. Gary Payton II will start. Steve Kerr says this is decision is based on the matchup against the Heat. Could see Poole back in the starting lineup in Dallas.