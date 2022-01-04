All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah “The partnership between the Atlanta Hawks and Dyal H… shares share tweet pin sms send email 7 hours ago – via Eric Jackson @ Sportico “The partnership between the Atlanta Hawks and Dyal HomeCourt Partners continues to demonstrate the value and growth potential that institutional investors see in NBA franchises,” NBA chief financial officer David Haber said in a statement. Business, David Haber, Owners, Uncategorized Business, David Haber, Owners, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email