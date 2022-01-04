The Atlanta Hawks are the latest NBA team to draw up a private equity play from Dyal HomeCourt Partners. The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that the club will sell almost 6% of the franchise to Dyal, the private equity fund owned by Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL).
January 4, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Austin Reaves: “I definitely didn’t envision him being a rotational player early on. …. He’s playing really solid basketball on both ends.”
Jay Allen: Billups says CJ McCollum is progressing well; been ramping up his on-court work and conditioning: “He’s looing really good.” Still not sure when CJ will be back on the court.
Jay Allen: Billups says Larry Nance Jr. had an inconclusive test. That’s why he’s listed as doubtful. Nance will need two negative tests in order to play tomorrow night. Billups says he’s “hopeful” Nance will be available.
January 4, 2022 | 8:32 pm EST Update
Damian Lillard still out for Blazers
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdominal) will miss his second consecutive game on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat, league sources tell @YahooSports.