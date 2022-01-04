USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are the latest NBA team to draw up a …

7 hours ago via Eric Jackson @ Sportico
The Atlanta Hawks are the latest NBA team to draw up a private equity play from Dyal HomeCourt Partners. The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that the club will sell almost 6% of the franchise to Dyal, the private equity fund owned by Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL).

, , Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 4, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
January 4, 2022 | 8:32 pm EST Update
Home