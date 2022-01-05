USA Today Sports

2 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Hawks forward John Collins has cleared health and safety protocols and is expected to join the team in Los Angeles, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Atlanta plays the Lakers on Friday and Clippers on Sunday.

6 hours ago via Basketball Insiders
Brooklyn will finally have their “big three” on the court for the first time this season tonight when Kyrie Irving makes his debut in Indiana. The 29-year old point guard is only eligible to play in road games that do not take place in New York or Toronto. The ten-year veteran adds a whole different dimension to the lethal offense that the Nets can put on the floor. Brooklyn has two MVPs that are capable of taking over in late-game situations, but neither Kevin Durant nor James Harden can drive the lane and finish at the rim as well as Irving. His touch and body control makes him one of the most elite finishers in the game.
6 hours ago via Peter Botte @ New York Post
Irving presumably will regain his place in the starting lineup ahead of Patty Mills, who was blanked Monday night against the Grizzlies, including 0-for-5 from long distance, after mostly filling in capably since Joe Harris underwent ankle surgery in late November.
20 hours ago via PDXjay
20 hours ago via highkin
20 hours ago via NeilDalal96
Neil Dalal: Wizards will have their first shootaround (instead of only a masked walkthrough) tomorrow since at Jazz on 12/18. With so many players in health and safety protocols, the Wizards have not been allowed to practice much.
20 hours ago via Marina Drab @ Sactown Royalty
The Sacramento Kings announced this afternoon that Chimezie Metu was the latest player to enter in the league’s health and safety protocols. The news comes just hours ahead of Sacramento’s road contest vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.
22 hours ago via wcgoldberg
Wes Goldberg: Max Strus has exited health and safety protocols and has joined the Heat in Portland. Heat play the Trail Blazers tomorrow night.
22 hours ago via DuaneRankin
22 hours ago via GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet: “It did knock me on my butt for a few days.” Monty Williams said his symptoms weren’t too bad, but it affected him for about 3-4 days, and it made him think of the people who don’t have the resources to deal with COVID in the same way
22 hours ago via TommyBeer
Julius Randle returns for Knicks
Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are all available. Nerlens Noel (return to play reconditioning) is out for tonight’s game against Indiana.
22 hours ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb have cleared protocols, but it’s unlikely for them to play tomorrow night against the Nets. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce remains in the protocols, along with six other players.
22 hours ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
Chase Hughes: The Wizards will get Raul Neto back tomorrow, they just announced. That means 1 of their 6 PGs is now available.
23 hours ago via Matthew_Tynan
23 hours ago via FredKatz
23 hours ago via JGrasso_
23 hours ago via AaronBenRose
23 hours ago via chrisgrenham
23 hours ago via wojespn
Joe Ingles becomes first Jazz player to enter COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
23 hours ago via rodboone
Rod Boone: PJ Washington, along with Scottie Lewis, has cleared health and safety protocols. Washington is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game against Detroit.
1 day ago via FredKatz
Fred Katz: Nerlens Noel has been cleared from health and safety protocols, Knicks say. He is questionable for tonight because of conditioning.
1 day ago via JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III: Isaiah Stewart has exited protocols and has met the Pistons in Charlotte. Status for tomorrow’s game, obviously, is uncertain right now.
1 day ago via Anthony_Chiang
1 day ago via MarcJSpears
Marc J. Spears: Mavs say Trey Burke (H&S protocols) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Golden State. Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Boban Marjanović (H&S protocols), Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) and Isaiah Thomas (H&S protocols) will all remain out.
1 day ago via BrianTRobb
1 day ago via michaelgrange
Yuta Watanabe, Sviatoslav Mykhiliuk enter COVID protocols
Michael Grange: Per Raptors, Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk are out vs. Spurs for health and safety protocols. Raptors streak of having their top-8 available stands at 1. I believe everyone on the roster (two-ways excepted) has now been in H&S except Chris Boucher.
1 day ago via JaredWeissNBA
Jared Weiss: Enes Freedom and Jayson Tatum are back in practice per Ime Udoka. Jabari Parker was out with dental work and Aaron Nesmith is waiting to return negative texts before he hits the floor.
1 day ago via John_Karalis
1 day ago via joe_mussatto
2 days ago via AaronJFentress
Aaron J. Fentress: Jusuf Nurkic is available for Monday night’s game against Atlanta after missing a week while in health and safety protocols. Chauncey Billups said Sunday he hoped Nurkic would return soon but thought conditioning might be an issue his first few games back. #RipCity
2 days ago via JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham returns for Detroit
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said that Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson will all be available tonight against the Bucks. All were out due to healthy and safety protocols for the past week-ish.
2 days ago via Matthew_Tynan
Matthew Tynan: Spurs say Dejounte Murray remains in the reconditioning process and will miss tomorrow’s game in Toronto. Lonnie Walker and Doug McDermott remain in H&S protocols. KBD is questionable to play.
2 days ago via byjuliapoe
2 days ago via KCJHoop
2 days ago via Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
Rockets rookie center/forward Usman Garuba was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday afternoon, making him unavailable to play against the 76ers, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
2 days ago via Usmangaruba
2 days ago via JoshuaBRobbins
Josh Robbins: Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have exited the league protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said there is hope Neto will be able to play Wednesday.
2 days ago via JGrasso_
2 days ago via ChaseHughesNBCS
Chase Hughes: Unreal. Tremont Waters has now entered health and safety protocols, the Wizards say. Just like Brad Wanamaker, he signed with the team and played one game before going into protocols.
2 days ago via NY_KnicksPR
2 days ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: P.J. Tucker, who was in protocols, has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. He’s on his way to San Francisco to rejoin the team.
2 days ago via MarkG_Medina
Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell clear COVID protocols
2 days ago via msinger
2 days ago via ChrisKirschner
Onyeka Okongwu: COVID really messed me up
Chris Kirschner: Onyeka Okongwu said “COVID really messed me up.” Okongwu said he experienced pretty much every symptom he could possibly have. He couldn’t work out much at all because of how bad his symptoms were.
2 days ago via WillGuillory
Will Guillory: Sources: Anthony Tolliver has cleared health and safety protocols and is eligible to be signed immediately. Tolliver’s 10-day hardship deal with the Pelicans was voided due to a positive test.
2 days ago via NotoriousOHM
2 days ago via anthonyVslater
2 days ago via McGrawDHSports
2 days ago via tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn: Jakob says Spurs really missing "our leader, our team captain." "He's probably the most important piece," he said of Dejounte, who indicated on social media he could rejoin team in Boston after he's out of virus protocols. DJ will have missed 5 games if he returns Wednesday.
2 days ago via Rylan_Stiles
2 days ago via kelseyyrusso
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Darius Garland was able to practice today.
2 days ago via HarrisonWind
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have upgraded Bones Hyland to questionable tonight against the Mavs. Hyland has been in health and safety protocols since last week.
2 days ago via TheSteinLine
Kristaps Porzingis enters COVID protocols
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis has entered the league's health and safety protocols. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
2 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Lakers assistant David Fizdale has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Fizdale was acting head coach for six games in Frank Vogel's absence.
3 days ago via ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell back on Wednesday?
Christopher Hine: News from Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. He said they're "at the end of their protocol run." Have to get up to speed physically. Did not anticipate they'd be ready tomorrow vs. Clippers. Said Wednesday at home against OKC is a "more realistic target."
3 days ago via LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray: Clippers injury updates for Monday night at Minnesota: - Luke Kennard not listed at all due to health and safety - Jay Scrubb out of protocols, out due to reconditioning - Nicolas Batum questionable due to right ankle
3 days ago via highkin
3 days ago via AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard out against Hawks
Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard is out for Monday’s game against Atlanta. Managing his abdominal injury. Robert Covington and Anfernee Simons are no longer in protocols. #RipCity
3 days ago via highkin
Sean Highkin: Blazers have upgraded Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller from "out" to "doubtful" for tomorrow vs. Atlanta due to the COVID protocols. Would indicate they're at least close to being cleared.
3 days ago via anthonyVslater
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green and Damion Lee have both cleared protocols and aren’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Heat. Warriors (minus Klay/Wiseman) have their full rotation back.
3 days ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Portland: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (health and safety protocols) is out. John Collins (health and safety protocols) is out. Gorgui Dieng (health and safety protocols) is out.
3 days ago via AaronBenRose
Aaron Rose: Scottie Barnes said he had some symptoms from COVID. It was his second time having COVID. He had it early on at FSU. Didn't have any symptoms the first time
3 days ago via ekoreen
3 days ago via KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball available to return for Chicago
KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball is no longer listed on Bulls’ injury report. Javonte Green, Alex Caruso and Tyler Cook are all listed as out vs. Magic with their respective injuries. Tony Bradley and Marko Simonovic remain in protocols.
3 days ago via NoahLevick
Noah Levick: Danny Green said he feels good, only had “slight” COVID-19 symptoms while out. He’s been back on the court the last two days, should return to action tomorrow vs. Houston. Matisse Thybulle is currently listed as questionable (health and safety protocols).
3 days ago via JGrasso_
3 days ago via HornetsPR
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHX 1/2 Miles Bridges (Return from H&S Protocols) listed as questionable is now available. Carey Jr./Lewis/Washington (H&S Protocols) are all OUT #AllFly
3 days ago via Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets guard Eric Gordon, who missed Saturday's game, upgraded to questionable to play Monday in Philadelphia. He was doubtful on Saturday before ruled out. Garrison Mathews no longer on the injury report, cleared from health and safety protocols.
3 days ago via ESefko
Luka Doncic officially back after missing last 10 games
3 days ago via HornetsPR
3 days ago via PJWashington
PJ Washington: 🤦🏽‍♂️
3 days ago via AdamSpolane
Adam Spolane: Armoni Brooks has entered Health and Safety Protocols. Garrison Mathews and D.J. Augustin are out of Health and Safety Protocols
3 days ago via joe_mussatto
Joe Mussatto: Mike Wilks on Mark Daigneault: "His spirits are high. Seems to be doing well." Wilks said he doesn't know when Daigneault will clear protocols.
3 days ago via MarcJSpears
Draymond Green back after clearing COVID protocols
Marc J. Spears: Warriors forward Draymond Green is clearing Health & Safety Protocols, a source told @TheUndefeated. He is expected to play tomorrow versus Miami.
3 days ago via Anthony_Chiang
3 days ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber are all expected to return to the lineup for Dallas tonight in Oklahoma City, sources say. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (in protocols) is out and we await final word on Lu Dort (questionable/knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (doubtful/rest).
3 days ago via espn_macmahon
Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies F Kyle Anderson has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He has started the last two games with Dillon Brooks, De’Anthony Melton and John Konchar all in protocols.
3 days ago via NeilDalal96
Neil Dalal: Anthony Gill has re-entered health and safety protocols and is OUT for Wizards vs. Hornets. Thomas Bryant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto, Brad Wanamaker all remain out in protocols. Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) is available.
3 days ago via ByJayKing
Jay King: Aaron Nesmith cleared protocol, then had to go back in, according to Udoka. So a weird 24 hours for him.
3 days ago via Twitter
Three more Pacers enter COVID protocols
3 days ago via TimBontemps
3 days ago via _Andrew_Lopez
Andrew Lopez: The Pelicans have added Tomas Satoransky to the league’s health and safety protocols. Team also lists Jonas Valanciunas as questionable for tomorrow’s game. JV was placed into protocols on prior to leaving for Milwaukee.
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Blazers acting coach Scott Brooks enter COVID protocols
Shams Charania: Portland Trail Blazers lead assistant Scott Brooks has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brooks had served as acting coach while head coach Chauncey Billups was in protocols.
3 days ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland's Cameron McGriff has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He had recently been signed on a 10-day hardship deal.
3 days ago via hmfaigen
3 days ago via ChristopherHine
3 days ago via JLEdwardsIII
3 days ago via detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey said some of the players from health and safety protocols were in the building today. He said the league still has to approve their return and they have to be back in playing condition.
3 days ago via khobi_price
4 days ago via DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell will remain in COVID protocols and will not play Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, the team says. Jarred Vanderbilt, however, is out of COVID protocols and is questionable to play on Sunday as he ramps back up.
4 days ago via AndrewGreif
Andrew Greif: Brian Shaw said Luke Kennard’s protocols absence happened so recently today that he’s still figuring out how to start tonight in Brooklyn. Shaw also said he’s been in a lot of communication with Ty Lue and credited Lue with allowing him “full rein.”
4 days ago via ByTimReynolds
4 days ago via msinger
Michael Singer: The #Nuggets didn’t hold shootaround this morning because they needed to register all their negative tests, and the timing of their returned results and the court time didn’t match up.
4 days ago via DavidEarly
4 days ago via VinceGoodwill
4 days ago via AndrewGreif
4 days ago via AndrewGreif
4 days ago via rob_schaef
Rob Schaefer: Chris Fleming said Bulls are “pretty hopeful” Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie will be back with team early next week. Nothing definitive on status for games yet Both are out of protocols and reconditioning, according to today’s injury report, but didn’t travel for IND/WAS trip
4 days ago via wojespn
Richaun Holmes added to health and safety protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings C Richaun Holmes has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.
4 days ago via TimBontemps

January 5, 2022 | 3:17 pm EST Update
January 5, 2022 | 2:37 pm EST Update

Zion Williamson doing rehab away from Pelicans

Andrew Lopez: The Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been doing his rehab away from the team. He is still under supervision of the team. Sources say the Pelicans arranged for transportation out of New Orleans for Williamson. Further updates on Zion’s status are expected in the next few weeks.
2 hours ago via _Andrew_Lopez

Nuggets looking for a wing

Amid mounting injuries, the Denver Nuggets are actively searching for ways to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline, two sources told The Denver Post. With long-term injuries to both Michael Porter Jr. and P.J. Dozier, the Nuggets’ primary target is a wing, one source said. Outside of Will Barton, who can play small forward but is more a traditional shooting guard, the Nuggets’ roster is devoid of any true wings.
2 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

, Top Rumors

, ,

