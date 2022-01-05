Shams Charania: Hawks forward John Collins has cleared health and safety protocols and is expected to join the team in Los Angeles, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Atlanta plays the Lakers on Friday and Clippers on Sunday.
More on Coronavirus
Brooklyn will finally have their “big three” on the court for the first time this season tonight when Kyrie Irving makes his debut in Indiana. The 29-year old point guard is only eligible to play in road games that do not take place in New York or Toronto. The ten-year veteran adds a whole different dimension to the lethal offense that the Nets can put on the floor. Brooklyn has two MVPs that are capable of taking over in late-game situations, but neither Kevin Durant nor James Harden can drive the lane and finish at the rim as well as Irving. His touch and body control makes him one of the most elite finishers in the game.
Irving presumably will regain his place in the starting lineup ahead of Patty Mills, who was blanked Monday night against the Grizzlies, including 0-for-5 from long distance, after mostly filling in capably since Joe Harris underwent ankle surgery in late November.
Jay Allen: Billups says Larry Nance Jr. had an inconclusive test. That's why he's listed as doubtful. Nance will need two negative tests in order to play tomorrow night. Billups says he's "hopeful" Nance will be available.
Neil Dalal: Wizards will have their first shootaround (instead of only a masked walkthrough) tomorrow since at Jazz on 12/18. With so many players in health and safety protocols, the Wizards have not been allowed to practice much.
The Sacramento Kings announced this afternoon that Chimezie Metu was the latest player to enter in the league’s health and safety protocols. The news comes just hours ahead of Sacramento’s road contest vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wes Goldberg: Max Strus has exited health and safety protocols and has joined the Heat in Portland. Heat play the Trail Blazers tomorrow night.
Duane Rankin: "It's tough." #Pelicans coach Willie Green on Monty Williams being out under protocols. Said he checked up on Williams during that time and plans to give him "a big hug" and talk to him after the game.
Gerald Bourguet: “It did knock me on my butt for a few days.” Monty Williams said his symptoms weren’t too bad, but it affected him for about 3-4 days, and it made him think of the people who don’t have the resources to deal with COVID in the same way
Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are all available. Nerlens Noel (return to play reconditioning) is out for tonight’s game against Indiana.
Scott Agness: Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb have cleared protocols, but it’s unlikely for them to play tomorrow night against the Nets. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce remains in the protocols, along with six other players.
Chase Hughes: The Wizards will get Raul Neto back tomorrow, they just announced. That means 1 of their 6 PGs is now available.
Justin Grasso: Paul Reed is the latest #Sixers player added to the health and safety protocol. He's out for tomorrow's game.
Aaron Rose: Nick Nurse says Yuta Watanabe is “fine” and will be “out for a little while.” Team found out this morning.
Adrian Wojnarowski: A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Rod Boone: PJ Washington, along with Scottie Lewis, has cleared health and safety protocols. Washington is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game against Detroit.
Fred Katz: Nerlens Noel has been cleared from health and safety protocols, Knicks say. He is questionable for tonight because of conditioning.
James Edwards III: Isaiah Stewart has exited protocols and has met the Pistons in Charlotte. Status for tomorrow’s game, obviously, is uncertain right now.
Marc J. Spears: Mavs say Trey Burke (H&S protocols) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Golden State. Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Boban Marjanović (H&S protocols), Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) and Isaiah Thomas (H&S protocols) will all remain out.
Michael Grange: Per Raptors, Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk are out vs. Spurs for health and safety protocols. Raptors streak of having their top-8 available stands at 1. I believe everyone on the roster (two-ways excepted) has now been in H&S except Chris Boucher.
Jared Weiss: Enes Freedom and Jayson Tatum are back in practice per Ime Udoka. Jabari Parker was out with dental work and Aaron Nesmith is waiting to return negative texts before he hits the floor.
John Karalis: Ime Udoka says it doesn't appear Jayson Tatum's COVID case was as severe this time as it was last time, so there's hope that he won't have the same limitations. Says Tatum has had a few sessions to get his wind back and he has looked good in practice
Aaron J. Fentress: Jusuf Nurkic is available for Monday night’s game against Atlanta after missing a week while in health and safety protocols. Chauncey Billups said Sunday he hoped Nurkic would return soon but thought conditioning might be an issue his first few games back. #RipCity
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said that Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson will all be available tonight against the Bucks. All were out due to healthy and safety protocols for the past week-ish.
Matthew Tynan: Spurs say Dejounte Murray remains in the reconditioning process and will miss tomorrow’s game in Toronto. Lonnie Walker and Doug McDermott remain in H&S protocols. KBD is questionable to play.
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan is back tonight for the Bulls. He was originally cleared from COVID-19 protocol for the Washington game, but the snowstorm prevented him from being able to fly out in time for the game. Emphasizes how “fortunate” he feels to have experienced mild symptoms.
Rockets rookie center/forward Usman Garuba was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday afternoon, making him unavailable to play against the 76ers, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Josh Robbins: Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have exited the league protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said there is hope Neto will be able to play Wednesday.
Chase Hughes: Unreal. Tremont Waters has now entered health and safety protocols, the Wizards say. Just like Brad Wanamaker, he signed with the team and played one game before going into protocols.
Anthony Chiang: P.J. Tucker, who was in protocols, has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. He’s on his way to San Francisco to rejoin the team.
Mark Medina: Minnesota Timberwolves rule out Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell for tomorrow's game vs the L.A. Clippers. Towns and Russell have cleared the NBA's league and safety protocols. But they are listed as out for "return to competition reconditioning."
Michael Singer: Bones Hyland is en route to Dallas now and is expected to be available tonight, sources tell @denverpost.
Chris Kirschner: Onyeka Okongwu said “COVID really messed me up.” Okongwu said he experienced pretty much every symptom he could possibly have. He couldn’t work out much at all because of how bad his symptoms were.
Will Guillory: Sources: Anthony Tolliver has cleared health and safety protocols and is eligible to be signed immediately. Tolliver’s 10-day hardship deal with the Pelicans was voided due to a positive test.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green hasn't played an NBA game in nine days. The quarantine gave him some time to "relax", he said, but what about his conditioning? "I feel pretty good...You still have to get used to that speed. But getting back on the court, I feel great."
Mike McGraw: #Bulls injury report has been updated to show Tony Bradley out of health & safety protocols, but listed out tonight for return to conditioning. Marko Simonovic still in protocols.
Tom Orsborn: Jakob says Spurs really missing "our leader, our team captain." "He's probably the most important piece," he said of Dejounte, who indicated on social media he could rejoin team in Boston after he's out of virus protocols. DJ will have missed 5 games if he returns Wednesday.
Rylan Stiles: Mike Wilks announces Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out of health and safety protocols. He practiced today.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have upgraded Bones Hyland to questionable tonight against the Mavs. Hyland has been in health and safety protocols since last week.
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis has entered the league's health and safety protocols. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Lakers assistant David Fizdale has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Fizdale was acting head coach for six games in Frank Vogel's absence.
Christopher Hine: News from Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. He said they're "at the end of their protocol run." Have to get up to speed physically. Did not anticipate they'd be ready tomorrow vs. Clippers. Said Wednesday at home against OKC is a "more realistic target."
Law Murray: Clippers injury updates for Monday night at Minnesota: - Luke Kennard not listed at all due to health and safety - Jay Scrubb out of protocols, out due to reconditioning - Nicolas Batum questionable due to right ankle
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: "I had very minimal symptoms. A couple days with a scratchy throat, the occasional cough. It wasn't that bad. I was very lucky. I was a little bored."
Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard is out for Monday’s game against Atlanta. Managing his abdominal injury. Robert Covington and Anfernee Simons are no longer in protocols. #RipCity
Sean Highkin: Blazers have upgraded Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller from "out" to "doubtful" for tomorrow vs. Atlanta due to the COVID protocols. Would indicate they're at least close to being cleared.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green and Damion Lee have both cleared protocols and aren’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Heat. Warriors (minus Klay/Wiseman) have their full rotation back.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Portland: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (health and safety protocols) is out. John Collins (health and safety protocols) is out. Gorgui Dieng (health and safety protocols) is out.
Aaron Rose: Scottie Barnes said he had some symptoms from COVID. It was his second time having COVID. He had it early on at FSU. Didn't have any symptoms the first time
KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball is no longer listed on Bulls’ injury report. Javonte Green, Alex Caruso and Tyler Cook are all listed as out vs. Magic with their respective injuries. Tony Bradley and Marko Simonovic remain in protocols.
Noah Levick: Danny Green said he feels good, only had “slight” COVID-19 symptoms while out. He’s been back on the court the last two days, should return to action tomorrow vs. Houston. Matisse Thybulle is currently listed as questionable (health and safety protocols).
Justin Grasso: Matisse Thybulle is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Rockets as he’s in the health and safety protocol. Jaden Springer, also in the protocol, is listed as out. Danny Green is not on the injury report at all #Sixers
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHX 1/2 Miles Bridges (Return from H&S Protocols) listed as questionable is now available. Carey Jr./Lewis/Washington (H&S Protocols) are all OUT #AllFly
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets guard Eric Gordon, who missed Saturday's game, upgraded to questionable to play Monday in Philadelphia. He was doubtful on Saturday before ruled out. Garrison Mathews no longer on the injury report, cleared from health and safety protocols.
Eddie Sefko: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber all available and will play on a minutes restriction, per Jason Kidd. He called a Christmas gift.
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against PHX and he will continue to be listed in H&S Protocols. #AllFly
Adam Spolane: Armoni Brooks has entered Health and Safety Protocols. Garrison Mathews and D.J. Augustin are out of Health and Safety Protocols
Joe Mussatto: Mike Wilks on Mark Daigneault: "His spirits are high. Seems to be doing well." Wilks said he doesn't know when Daigneault will clear protocols.
Marc J. Spears: Warriors forward Draymond Green is clearing Health & Safety Protocols, a source told @TheUndefeated. He is expected to play tomorrow versus Miami.
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber are all expected to return to the lineup for Dallas tonight in Oklahoma City, sources say. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (in protocols) is out and we await final word on Lu Dort (questionable/knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (doubtful/rest).
Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies F Kyle Anderson has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He has started the last two games with Dillon Brooks, De’Anthony Melton and John Konchar all in protocols.
Neil Dalal: Anthony Gill has re-entered health and safety protocols and is OUT for Wizards vs. Hornets. Thomas Bryant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto, Brad Wanamaker all remain out in protocols. Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) is available.
Jay King: Aaron Nesmith cleared protocol, then had to go back in, according to Udoka. So a weird 24 hours for him.
James Boyd: Caris LeVert, Goga Bitadze and TJ Warren (already out) have entered the league’s health and safety protocols and are OUT tonight at Cleveland, per source. #Pacers
Tim Bontemps: Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams will go through pregame workouts to determine whether they can play tonight against Orlando.
Andrew Lopez: The Pelicans have added Tomas Satoransky to the league’s health and safety protocols. Team also lists Jonas Valanciunas as questionable for tomorrow’s game. JV was placed into protocols on prior to leaving for Milwaukee.
Shams Charania: Portland Trail Blazers lead assistant Scott Brooks has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brooks had served as acting coach while head coach Chauncey Billups was in protocols.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland's Cameron McGriff has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He had recently been signed on a 10-day hardship deal.
Harrison Faigen: Update: Rajon Rondo has exited the health and safety protocols, meaning his trade can be finalized.
Christopher Hine: At Timberwolves shootaround I asked Naz Reid about his relatively quick trip through the COVID protocols and what happened there. "I have no clue, honestly. I don’t even know what’s going on. I just know I’m here to play. I’m not even tripping about it."
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey said some of the players from health and safety protocols were in the building today. He said the league still has to approve their return and they have to be back in playing condition.
Khobi Price: Mo Bamba, Hassani Gravett, Mychal Mulder and Terrence Ross have been cleared from the Health & Safety Protocols will be available tonight against the Celtics, per Magic.
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell will remain in COVID protocols and will not play Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, the team says. Jarred Vanderbilt, however, is out of COVID protocols and is questionable to play on Sunday as he ramps back up.
Andrew Greif: Brian Shaw said Luke Kennard’s protocols absence happened so recently today that he’s still figuring out how to start tonight in Brooklyn. Shaw also said he’s been in a lot of communication with Ty Lue and credited Lue with allowing him “full rein.”
Tim Reynolds: We're back under 100 players known to be in the NBA protocols, after that number peaked around 125 earlier this week. Trending the right way.
Michael Singer: The #Nuggets didn’t hold shootaround this morning because they needed to register all their negative tests, and the timing of their returned results and the court time didn’t match up.
Andrew Greif: Clippers G Luke Kennard has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per source.
Rob Schaefer: Chris Fleming said Bulls are “pretty hopeful” Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie will be back with team early next week. Nothing definitive on status for games yet Both are out of protocols and reconditioning, according to today’s injury report, but didn’t travel for IND/WAS trip
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings C Richaun Holmes has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Tim Bontemps: The only player out for tomorrow’s game on the Celtics injury report is Enes Freedom, who remains in the protocols. Only other player in them: Jayson Tatum, who is questionable. The only other player on the report is Robert Williams, who is questionable with a big toe sprain.