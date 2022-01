Josh Hart on free agency: I’m seeing all the deals go by. I’m seeing Lonzo Ball going to Chicago, get paid. I’m seeing all these guys. And I’m just like, ‘Bro, like, my phone’s quiet.’ There’s nothing going on, right? The next day was kind of like the same thing. And I’m looking at my phone, looking at Twitter, I’m looking at HoopsHype, looking at the rumors, seeing what’s going on. And it got to a point where I deleted Instagram, deleted Twitter