Sarah K. Spencer: Assistant coach Chris Jent has cleare…

Sarah K. Spencer: Assistant coach Chris Jent has cleared health and safety protocols and he will act as head coach for the Hawks tomorrow vs. the Clippers. Nate McMillan is still in protocols.
January 8, 2022 | 8:48 pm EST Update
Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins
Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Duane Rankin: “He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback.” Erik Spoelstra talking about Chris Paul. #Suns #HEATCulture
Ira Winderman: Suns coach Monty Williams reflected on Kyle Lowry’s defensive impact from his days as a 76ers assistant, “We call it the Lowry effect. He used to drive Joel Embiid crazy when we were in Philly. He’s just a really good player and a pain in the butt.”
Jason Anderson: The Sacramento Kings are listing De’Aaron Fox (shoulder) and Maurice Harkless (ankle) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Richaun Holmes and Chimezie Metu are still out due to NBA health and safety protocols.
January 8, 2022 | 7:42 pm EST Update
Jimmy Butler out against Suns
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is out.