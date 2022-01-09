Atlanta Hawks hooper John Collins has high hopes for his clothing line … telling TMZ Sports he wants his brand to reach iconic heights like Adidas and Supreme. 24-year-old Collins recently launched his very own line — “The Baptist” — which recently hit the shelves in places like Foot Locker and Champs. The former Wake Forest star tells us he’s just getting started … and his dream is to make his business a household name among some of the biggest clothing brands in the industry.
