On March 25, 2021, the Clippers decided to go a diffe…

On March 25, 2021, the Clippers decided to go a different direction. In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Lou Williams says he wishes things went differently. “I wish we would’ve been a little bit more patient with the process of trying to build something special,” Williams told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “But you know in this day and age of the NBA, it’s instant results or nothing. That was the only disappointing part, but I have no regrets. I enjoy everybody, no hard feelings towards anybody. It’s cool.”
Is a return to the Clippers, via trade or free agency, something he’d consider when the time is right? “Absolutely,” Williams confirmed. “If it makes sense, absolutely. Like I said, I have no hard feelings towards nobody. Obviously, I’ve still got great relationships here, so if it makes sense for both parties, we’ll do it.”
“The clock is running. My oldest daughter is 11 and she’s into the game and playing AAU and I miss a lot of those moments chasing my dreams. My son, he loves the game. Obviously, he’s really young, but he really enjoys just being in the atmosphere of the gym, so he loves it. “I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot of things and I’ve done a lot in the game, so if it’s time for me to focus on my kids and focus on being a father and a parent, and that time is now, I’m completely comfortable with that. But if it drives me to play another year or two where I’m appreciated, where I can be used appropriately, then I would do that too. We’ll see.”
Speaking to Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report (video link) about his NBA career, Hawks guard Lou Williams said that 2021/22 is “probably my last season.” However, Williams admitted that he thought the same thing last season and continued playing. “Potentially,” Williams said when pressed by Rooks about whether he intends to retire after the current season. “I have the clarity, I’m OK with that. But I’m also OK with continuing to play if that’s where it takes me. I’m prepared for the worst.”
Lou Williams has become a key member of the Los Angeles Clippers since arriving in a trade in 2017, but the veteran guard seriously contemplated retirement when the team became his third NBA stop in six months. "I was done," Williams told Stadium's Shams Charania. "Yeah, I was done. ... You kind of look around and you got to be realistic with yourself. Like, is this it?”
Despite Williams' success on the court, the offseason trade to the Clippers had the former second-round pick set on walking away from the game - until his new head coach, Doc Rivers, talked him out of it. "I had a conversation with Doc and he was like, 'I don't know what these other teams are thinking, but we need you and you can get comfortable. You're gonna be here,'" Williams said. "That meant a lot to me and it kind of gave me the confidence and the reassurance to get prepared for the season and I'm glad I did."
January 10, 2022 | 3:08 pm EST Update
James Ennis to Denver
Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent wing James Ennis to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ennis is expected to be available vs. his former team, the Clippers, on Tuesday in LA.
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob says he’s not a tweeter, but if he were to send a tweet, he knows exactly what it would say. “I would tweet, ‘Tonight Chase Center is finally finished with construction,’ ” Lacob told Yahoo Sports Sunday night after Klay Thompson made his season debut after spending nearly two years recovering from ACL and Achilles tears. “We’re halfway through our third year in this building, and I feel like Klay is the final piece to the construction.”
“Our goal is to be great throughout this decade,” Lacob told Yahoo Sports. “We had a great last decade and our goal is to set ourselves up for another great decade. We’ve got Steph, Klay and Draymond for the next several years at a high level, hopefully longer. [Andrew] Wiggins is only 26. With [Jordan] Poole, [James] Wiseman, [Jonathan] Kuminga and [Moses] Moody, we’ve got a lot of talent to develop and a lot of work to do, but we’re pretty excited.”
Curry turns 34 in two months. Lacob believes Curry has much more left in the tank. “Well, Tom Brady’s 44 now. I tell Steph all the time, ‘Do whatever he does. Whatever he does, you do.’ I told him that,” Lacob told Yahoo Sports. “But who knows? The world is changing a lot and maybe I’m just being my usual optimist self. But I feel like Steph can play at a high level, and maybe Klay, too, for longer than most people would have done in the past. Those are skill guys. High-skill guys. So, I don’t know how long, but we all assume we’ve got two or three really great years with the core, and the great news about that is even if they did drop off, we think the young guys would have developed by then, which is our plan. But if they can continue to play at a high level, that’s even better. So maybe it’s more than three years.”
January 10, 2022 | 2:09 pm EST Update
Denzel Valentine officially signed by Jazz
The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward Denzel Valentine a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.