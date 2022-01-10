USA Today Sports

Collins, 24, is eligible to be traded on Jan. 15. 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has set a high price threshold on Simmons, and has stated repeatedly that he wants Simmons to return to the team. Rival executives do believe Morey will stick to his approach of desiring a star in any Simmons trade, but what if that offer fails to arrive this season? Would the 76ers hold onto Simmons until the summer? There is also belief that teams are awaiting Morey to lower his asking price before a deal comes to fruition. Teams across the league continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.

NBA executives on Zion Williamson: “I don’t know what to do with Zion,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’d be in the top three if I had any idea what to do with his health.” “Primarily, his injury history scared me off, or he would have been on my (top five) list,” another executive said.
