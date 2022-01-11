Atlanta Hawks PR: The Hawks announced today that forward Jalen Johnson has been assigned to the College Park Skyhawks, while guard Skylar Mays has been transferred to the Skyhawks.
January 11, 2022 | 3:04 pm EST Update
Dwane Casey returns to Pistons after clearing COVID protocols
JD Shaw: Pistons head coach Dwane Casey has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols after registering two straight negative COVID-19 tests, the team says. His initial test is believed to be a false-positive.
James Ham: Sacramento has assigned Richaun Holmes, Terence Davis II and Jahmi’us Ramsey to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
James Ham: League source confirms that Richaun Holmes has cleared health and safety protocols. He is doubtful for tomorrow, but return is on the horizon.
January 11, 2022 | 2:13 pm EST Update
Pacers sign Lance Stephenson to another 10-day contract
Chris Haynes: Indiana Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract, league sources tell @YahooSports.