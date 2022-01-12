USA Today Sports

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is not taking back Tobias Harris in a deal with Ben Simmons. Could they re-route Tobias Harris somewhere else? It is a lot of money on his contract. Philadelphia continues to be content to wait.
January 12, 2022 | 4:11 am EST Update

Sixers not lowering asking price for Ben Simmons

The Sixers’ messaging on Simmons, both publicly and privately, is that they want Simmons back in the lineup. And they have conveyed to teams that they aren’t lowering the asking price for Simmons, sources familiar with the Sixers told Sports Illustrated, continuing to insist any package includes an established All-Star.
3 hours ago via Chris Mannix @ Sports Illustrated

Sources said Harrell became upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the basketball on a play before the first half concluded, and the two started jawing during the walk to the locker room. As the two exchanged words, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope took swings toward each other — with neither connecting — and became entangled before teammates separated them, sources said.
3 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

3 hours ago via ChrisHerrington

