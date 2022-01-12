Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is not taking back Tobias Harris in a deal with Ben Simmons. Could they re-route Tobias Harris somewhere else? It is a lot of money on his contract. Philadelphia continues to be content to wait.
January 12, 2022 | 4:11 am EST Update
Sixers not lowering asking price for Ben Simmons
The Sixers’ messaging on Simmons, both publicly and privately, is that they want Simmons back in the lineup. And they have conveyed to teams that they aren’t lowering the asking price for Simmons, sources familiar with the Sixers told Sports Illustrated, continuing to insist any package includes an established All-Star.
Will that position change as we get closer to the Feb. 10 trade deadline? Teams I’ve talked to aren’t so sure Philly will have the stomach to reject a solid but not spectacular offer for Simmons, not with the Eastern Conference’s looking so competitive and Joel Embiid’s playing at an MVP level.
Sam Amick: The thing with Philly that’s interesting is you hear some chatter that they wouldn’t mind getting off Tobias Harris’ money. He’s a hell of a player but that’s a huge contract.
Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have altercation at halftime
Sources said Harrell became upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the basketball on a play before the first half concluded, and the two started jawing during the walk to the locker room. As the two exchanged words, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope took swings toward each other — with neither connecting — and became entangled before teammates separated them, sources said.
Tim MacMahon: Ja Morant: “He was disrespectful with that jersey on. We Memphis. It looked like he wanted to cheer, but he had that jersey on. I apologize to him, but in that moment, bro, take that jersey off and then dap me up. Somebody find his information. I’ll send him one myself.”