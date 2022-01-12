USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via Anthony_Chiang

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 12, 2022 | 9:14 pm EST Update

Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris trade would allow 76ers to acquire power forward

19 mins ago via TomMoorePhilly

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 564 more rumors
January 12, 2022 | 7:55 pm EST Update
Home