Marc J. Spears: Second ballot of NBA All-Star voting. Ja and Luka in a battle for second West guard spot with Klay nearby. Andrew Wiggins third in West forward voting. Trae, Zach and Harden fighting for second East guard spot. pic.twitter.com/RIDYE7R0Qt
January 13, 2022 | 4:28 pm EST Update
Donovan Mitchell: Darius Garland deserves to be in the All-Star Game
NBA Central: “Darius Garland deserves to be in the All-Star Game.” 👀 – Donovan Mitchell #DariusGarland #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vtkY2Eztc6
January 13, 2022 | 4:26 pm EST Update
Malcolm Hill to join the Bulls
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Malcolm Hill to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN.
There was one catch, however. Typically in NBA practices, there are specific teams, assigned groups made by the coaching staff, made to ensure a theme of consistency and organization. But that day, Silas didn’t pick the pairings. He let the players do that themselves. Green and Porter naturally found their way to each other. “I mean, for them, it’s always interesting for me to see who they pick,” Silas told The Athletic. “That is usually based on one of two things. It’s either based on their connection as friends, or they’re like, ‘This person can really help me.’ So seeing those kind of matchups and seeing those guys do that meant that there was some sort of connection, probably both with those two guys. They had that, like, this is my guy. But this is also someone who can help me as we’re going through these drills.”
Green clearly had NBA aspirations at that time, but there was nothing like seeing another young player like himself who had already made that jump to the next level. Porter wasn’t in the best of situations personally in Cleveland, but he was still able to give Green some solid advice of what he could expect when he eventually came over. “It was dope because he was just now getting into the scene,” Porter said. “And I was a fan before I even knew him. So he was a fan of me, I didn’t know until I met him, but you know, he pays respects to me and I pay respects to his game. “And that’s how our brotherhood started.”