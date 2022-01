There was one catch, however. Typically in NBA practices, there are specific teams, assigned groups made by the coaching staff, made to ensure a theme of consistency and organization. But that day, Silas didn’t pick the pairings. He let the players do that themselves. Green and Porter naturally found their way to each other. “I mean, for them, it’s always interesting for me to see who they pick,” Silas told The Athletic. “That is usually based on one of two things. It’s either based on their connection as friends, or they’re like, ‘This person can really help me.’ So seeing those kind of matchups and seeing those guys do that meant that there was some sort of connection, probably both with those two guys. They had that, like, this is my guy. But this is also someone who can help me as we’re going through these drills.”