Reddish didn’t want to be with the team anymore. He requested out several months ago, sources say, and most players knew he didn’t want to be there, which led to awkwardness inside the locker room.
January 13, 2022 | 8:04 pm EST Update
Fred Katz: The Knicks have officially announced the Cam Reddish trade. They have waived Ryan Arcidiacono, who was on a 10-day deal.
Dane Moore: Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley will be back to his normal compliment of minutes, after being on a minute-restriction last game. Finch says this will help them fill in for the Jaylen Nowell backup minutes at PG. Probably more of a Beverley-Russell stagger.
KC Johnson: As expected, Bulls officially list Alex Caruso out vs. Warriors. He remains in protocols. Derrick Jones Jr. also obviously out with knee injury.