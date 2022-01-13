This is what Reddish has been awaiting. It was an open secret in Atlanta that he wanted to go elsewhere, according to sources, because there wasn’t a path for him to become the player he thinks he can be — which meant the road to a lucrative contract extension, for which he is eligible after this season, wasn’t going to be there. Reddish’s availability also didn’t help his chances to earn a more prominent role. He has played in just 66 percent of available games during his career.
January 13, 2022 | 8:04 pm EST Update
Fred Katz: The Knicks have officially announced the Cam Reddish trade. They have waived Ryan Arcidiacono, who was on a 10-day deal.
Dane Moore: Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley will be back to his normal compliment of minutes, after being on a minute-restriction last game. Finch says this will help them fill in for the Jaylen Nowell backup minutes at PG. Probably more of a Beverley-Russell stagger.
KC Johnson: As expected, Bulls officially list Alex Caruso out vs. Warriors. He remains in protocols. Derrick Jones Jr. also obviously out with knee injury.