USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Miami: Kevin …

5 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Miami: Kevin Huerter (left foot contusion) is questionable. Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) is doubtful. Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out.

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 13, 2022 | 8:04 pm EST Update
Home