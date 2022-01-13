Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Miami: Kevin Huerter (left foot contusion) is questionable. Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) is doubtful. Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out.
January 13, 2022 | 8:04 pm EST Update
Fred Katz: The Knicks have officially announced the Cam Reddish trade. They have waived Ryan Arcidiacono, who was on a 10-day deal.
Dane Moore: Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley will be back to his normal compliment of minutes, after being on a minute-restriction last game. Finch says this will help them fill in for the Jaylen Nowell backup minutes at PG. Probably more of a Beverley-Russell stagger.
KC Johnson: As expected, Bulls officially list Alex Caruso out vs. Warriors. He remains in protocols. Derrick Jones Jr. also obviously out with knee injury.