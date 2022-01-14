USA Today Sports

Fred Katz: The Knicks have officially announced the Cam…

3 hours ago via FredKatz
Fred Katz: The Knicks have officially announced the Cam Reddish trade. They have waived Ryan Arcidiacono, who was on a 10-day deal.

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 13, 2022 | 8:04 pm EST Update
Home