Fred Katz: The Knicks have officially announced the Cam… shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter FredKatz Fred Katz: The Knicks have officially announced the Cam Reddish trade. They have waived Ryan Arcidiacono, who was on a 10-day deal.