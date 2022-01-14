-
January 14, 2022 | 6:41 pm EST Update
Warriors to bump Klay Thompson's minutes up next game
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said “the plan” is to bump Klay Thompson’s minutes up on Sunday. Not much. Maybe from 20 to about 24. But Kerr said it was important to see Klay play 10 straight third quarter minutes yesterday.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra declined to offer Bam Adebayo update amid report of Monday return. “He’s making a lot of process. . . . He’ll be back soon enough.” And, “He is ready. As soon as he’s cleared I don’t think there’ll be a major ramp up.”
Andrew Greif: The Clippers have upgraded Isaiah Hartenstein to questionable to play Sat. in San Antonio. He hasn’t played since injuring an ankle Dec. 18.
January 14, 2022 | 6:00 pm EST Update
CJ McCollum back on Monday?
Shams Charania: Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is expected to return to lineup on Monday vs. the Magic in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McCollum fully recovered from a collapsed lung that he suffered on Dec. 4 against Boston.