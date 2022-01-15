USA Today Sports

The Nets received Clippers guard Landry Shamet, Pistons guard Bruce Brown and the draft rights to Reggie Perry (Clippers 57th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft). The Pistons acquired the draft rights to Saddiq Bey (Nets 19th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft), Clippers guard Rodney McGruder, Nets forward Dzanan Musa, a second-round draft pick (Toronto 2021), and the draft rights to Jaylen Hands.
Bruce Brown to Brooklyn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets are sending the 2021 second-round pick via Toronto, per sources. Musa was the 29th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, a versatile 6-9 forward. Nets like Brown's defensive ability, honed in University of Miami program.

