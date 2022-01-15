The Nets received Clippers guard Landry Shamet, Pistons guard Bruce Brown and the draft rights to Reggie Perry (Clippers 57th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft). The Pistons acquired the draft rights to Saddiq Bey (Nets 19th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft), Clippers guard Rodney McGruder, Nets forward Dzanan Musa, a second-round draft pick (Toronto 2021), and the draft rights to Jaylen Hands.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Detroit Pistons are trading G Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for F Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets are sending the 2021 second-round pick via Toronto, per sources. Musa was the 29th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, a versatile 6-9 forward. Nets like Brown's defensive ability, honed in University of Miami program.
Zach LaVine MRI to be re-evaluated next week
Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine injury update from the Bulls: No structural damage. Treatment begun, to be reevaluated early next week. Not expected to miss significant time pic.twitter.com/mKN451UtXJ
JaMychal Green enters health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful for tonight: pic.twitter.com/fUf49iqtQE
Ira Winderman: 76ers injury report for tonight at Heat: Danny Green, Out, Right Hip; Pain Shake Milton, Out, Back; Contusion Ben Simmons, Out, Personal Reasons Jaden Springer, Out, G League Assignment Matisse Thybulle, Out, Right Shoulder; Soreness