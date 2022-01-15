USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is d…

36 mins ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful for tonight: pic.twitter.com/fUf49iqtQE

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 15, 2022 | 1:47 pm EST Update

36 mins ago via rob_schaef

, Uncategorized

, ,

January 15, 2022 | 1:10 pm EST Update
Home