Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful for tonight: pic.twitter.com/fUf49iqtQE
January 15, 2022 | 1:47 pm EST Update
Zach LaVine MRI to be re-evaluated next week
Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine injury update from the Bulls: No structural damage. Treatment begun, to be reevaluated early next week. Not expected to miss significant time pic.twitter.com/mKN451UtXJ
JaMychal Green enters health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Ira Winderman: 76ers injury report for tonight at Heat: Danny Green, Out, Right Hip; Pain Shake Milton, Out, Back; Contusion Ben Simmons, Out, Personal Reasons Jaden Springer, Out, G League Assignment Matisse Thybulle, Out, Right Shoulder; Soreness