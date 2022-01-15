USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. New York: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful.

January 15, 2022 | 6:21 pm EST Update
January 15, 2022 | 6:05 pm EST Update
